For the next 36 hours, you can get 40% off a year's Humble Choice subscription

If you’ve been debating whether to sign up to Humble’s gaming subscription service Humble Choice recently, then now is absolutely the time to do it, as Humble have slashed the cost of a year’s subscription by 40% off for new subscribers. Hurry, though, as this limited time offer will end tomorrow on May 28th at 11.59pm PT.

The 40% off deal applies to their top tier Humble Choice Premium subscription, which lets you keep up to nine games from their monthly selection forever, as well as 20% off all other Humble Store purchases for as long as you hold a subscription. Normally, this would cost you £16 / $20 per month, but this latest offer allows new subscribers to lock in a price of just £9 / $12 per month for the first 12 months. After that, the price of your subscription will revert back to the usual £16 / $20 a month.

Still, even if you end up cancelling your subscription after a year (or before, if you so wish, as you won’t be forced to pay the full year if you don’t want to), it’s currently a much better deal than signing up for Humble’s current Basic Choice tier, as this currently costs £12 / $15 per month and only lets you keep three games every month and get a 10% discount on other Humble Store purchases.

Previous months have had some pretty great games on offer, too. In April you had the choice of Hitman 2, Gris, This Is The Police, Opus Magnum and Turok 2 to name just a few of the bigger titles, while February gave you Frostpunk, Pathfinder Kingmaker, Okami HD, Eliza, Night Call, Shenzen I/O, The Hex and loads more.

For those who sign up this month, the two headline games are XCOM 2 and Jurassic World Evolution, but you’ll also have a choice of Rise of Industry, Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics Of War, Warsaw, Heave Ho, MO: Astray, Horace, The Swords of Ditto: Mormo’s Curse, Niche, Neoverse and Chess Ultra – which I think you’ll agree isn’t bad for £9 / $12.

So hop to it, would-be Choice subscribers, as this offer will be gone after the end of tomorrow.

And remember, Humble have also assembled a rather good Cities: Skylines bundle at the moment, so do have a look at our news post on it to get the lowdown all the details.