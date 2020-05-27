Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!) Valorant characters guide

Samurai Shodown reboot gets a release date and predecessors will get freebie status on Epic

Lauren Morton

27th May 2020 / 7:45PM

Over a decade after the last samurai game of the series, Samurai Shodown is getting a reboot. SNK have reimagined yon olde fighting game from 1993 for the current generation of button mashers. Shodown just got slapped with a launch date right around the corner on June 11th. A collection of past Shodown games will join it on the same day.

“With its story set one year before the very first installment, warriors and combatants from various backgrounds and with their own goals are about to battle to fulfill their destinies,” say SNK. The bakers dozen of blade dancers are joined by three characters who are new to the story.

SNK say that the new Shodown will also include “a revolutionary feature that learns from players game actions and patterns in order to create CPU-controlled ‘ghost’ characters.” You’ll be able to share your ghost and fight against the ghosts of other players as well.

SNK are also releasing the Samurai Shodown Neogeo Collection, seven older Shodown games including the original Samurai Shodown.

Samurai Shodown will release on June 11th over on the Epic Games Store for $50 with two season passes planned at $20 each. The Neogeo Collection will be free on the Epic Store from June 11th – June 18th. It’ll be for sale on Epic and Steam for $40 starting on June 18th.

Lauren Morton

