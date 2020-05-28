Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!) Valorant characters guide

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
1

Arkane are giving away Arx Fatalis to celebrate the developers' 20th anniversary

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

28th May 2020 / 8:57PM

Break out the party poppers – Prey and Dishonored developers Arkane Studios turns 20 years old this year. Well, sort of. The studio may have been founded in ’99, but who am I to ruin a party? To celebrate two decades of sneaking, stabbing, and all-round immersive sim’ing, Arkane are dusting off the oldest book on their shelf by giving away free copies of the studio’s 2002 fantasy debut Arx Fatalis.

Forget dethroned Empresses and deceptive alien hallways – it all started here, with a naked bloke, a minimum-security prison, and miles of sprawling underground deathtraps.

Arx Fatalis is a swords n’ sorcery RPG with a subterranean twist. There’s been a meteor impact, see, so everyone lives in a series of underground caverns and tunnels. Besides conveniently negating the need to render wide open spaces, this sets up a labyrinthine underground filled to the brim with puzzles, dangers and lucrative treasures. It’s a curious work, one that Sin reckoned was a bridge between eras – a middle ground caught between the traditional sensibilities of Ultima Underworlds and the kind of streamlined, more action-heavy approach that would dominate later RPGs.

Doing my own trawl through the RPS catacombs unearthed this positively ancient interview on Arx Fatalis’ development from Kieron Gillen way back in 2007. 2007! Bloody hell, I don’t even want to think about the actual literal child I was, foolishly not reading the latest in PC videogame criticism.

You can pick up a copy of Arx Fatalis (and an Art Of Arkane digital artbook) by signing up as an Arkane Outsider over at Bethesda’s official Arkane 20 site. Once registered, you should find the ancient RPG nestled within the Bethesda.net launcher.

Since Arx released in relative obscurity, Arkane have found their way into breaking out some absolute bangers. Oh, Prey and Dishonored are fine, sure, and contributor Cian Maher grabbed a hypothetical pint with Arkane’s Harvey Smith for us earlier today to discuss how a lowly pub was the perfect den for Dishonored’s revolutionary antics. But most important of all, Arkane brought us the pure, infallible artistry of Dark Messiah’s perfect kick.

Outside of picking up ancient roleplaying games, Arkane are celebrating their 20th birthday with Reddit AMAs and Twitch streams over the coming weeks – details of which can be found over on the Welcome To Arkane 20 blog.

Tagged with , , , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Prey's creative director and founder of Arkane Studios, Raphael Colantonio, steps down

82

Of grimoires and glyphs: the history behind RPG magic

Scroll for more

53

Have You Played... Arx Fatalis?

62

Arx Again Later: How Arx Fatalis Bridged RPG Eras

Going underground

29

Latest articles

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection and Sludge Life are free on the Epic Games Store

5

You can now buy Warhammer 40k stickers for your Counter-Strike guns

7

GeForce Now asks developers to opt-in before streaming their games

8

Best Mount and Blade 2 Bannerlord mods so far

The army of modders is already doing their thing