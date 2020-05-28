Best gaming headset 2020: top wired and wireless headsets for PC

As we face more weeks of staying at home, equipping your PC with one of our best gaming headset recommendations for playing games online with your mates has never been more important. As well as improving your game audio (and preserving the sanity of those around you), a gaming headset’s built-in microphone means you’ve got everything you need for playing online all in one place. But the best gaming headsets do more than just provide great sound – they’ve also got to be comfortable for hours of play, and not crumble away to nothing if your face gets hot.

That’s why we’ve put together this list of the best gaming headsets we’ve tested here at RPS, to help you find the best gaming headset for you and your budget. You’ll find everything here from the best budget gaming headsets all the way up to the best wireless gaming headsets, as well as everything in between. No matter what you’re looking for, I’ve got a best gaming headset recommendation for you.

Best gaming headset 2020

As with all audio products, you can theoretically spend loads of money to get the ‘best gaming headset’ out there, but that’s really not necessary when you’ve got headsets like the superb Logitech G432 for under £100 / $100. If all you want is a great-sounding headset with a brilliant mic that doesn’t cost the earth, the Logitech G432 is the best gaming headset to buy. That’s why is our gaming headset of choice in our £1000 RPS Rig build, too.

You should buy… Logitech G432 The best gaming headset The Logitech G432 is brilliant value for money, offering a balanced, detailed soundscape and a crystal clear microphone experience. It also has excellent build quality for a headset of this price, and its comfy ear cushions are great for long gaming sessions.

If you do have some extra cash to spend on your gaming headset, though, and want the absolute best gaming headset microphone and an even greater level of comfort while you’re playing games, then our second best gaming headset recommendation is the excellent Logitech G Pro X.

The pricier alternative… Logitech G Pro X The best gaming headset if money is no object The Logitech G Pro X improves on its G432 sibling with its superior build quality, comfy headband and Blue Voice-enabled microphone. The latter makes it the closest thing you’ll get to a broadcast quality mic on a gaming headset, and you won’t find it anywhere else, either.

These are the two best gaming headsets we’d recommend right now, and you can find out more about them, plus where you can buy one for yourself by clicking the links below. And if you’re in need of some more PC gaming peripherals, be sure to check out our best gaming keyboard and best gaming mouse lists as well while you’re here.

What about the best wireless gaming headset?

However, while we’re confident that you’ll be perfectly happy with either the Logitech G432 or Logitech G Pro X, you may want to cut the wires altogether and opt for a wireless gaming headset instead. If that’s the case, then we’ve got three recommendations below, depending on how much money you want to spend.

For us, the Corsair HS70 is the best value for money, but if you want the ultimate level of comfort, then we’d strongly recommend the Steelseries Arctis 7. If a long battery life is more important to you, though, then it simply doesn’t get any better than the Sennheiser GSP 370, which just keeps going and going for months on end – although it does come at a cost compared our other recommendations.

Corsair HS70 – the best budget wireless gaming headset

Steelseries Arctis 7 – the best wireless gaming headset

Sennheiser GSP 370 – the best wireless gaming headset with the best battery life

As above, you can click on the links to be taken straight to the gaming headset in question, or you can just continue scrolling to read the whole thing. Without further ado, these are our best gaming headset recommendations for 2020:

Logitech G432 – the best gaming headset

Available for around half the price of its Pro X cousins, the Logitech G432 is a fantastic headset for those on a budget. It’s a little expensive at the moment due to low stock levels – it’s normally around £50 / $50 – but compared to similarly priced headsets such as the Razer Kraken X and the Steelseries Arctis 1, the Logitech G432 beats them all by a country mile.

Its sound quality is absolutely fantastic for this kind of price, producing sparklingly detailed audio in every game going. It’s so clear, in fact, that I had to remind myself that I hadn’t accidentally put the Pro X on again by accident. It’s also got a brilliant microphone, and comes with both a USB DAC and a combined and dual 3.5mm splitter to use with your PC, laptop and consoles. I did, admittedly, have a few issues with the headset’s overall comfort – especially compared to the featherweight Arctis 1 – but when the G432 sounds this good, I’m willing to overlook it in this case.

Yes, there are cheaper headsets out there, such as the £40 / $40-odd Turtle Beach Recon 150, but the Logitech G432 is absolutely worth the extra expense in this case, and I’ve yet to find a better-sounding headset for less.

Alternatively, if you’ve got a bit more to spend and fancy some RGB lighting in your headset, then the next best thing is the Corsair Void Elite RGB, which is an updated version of the excellent Corsair Void Pro RGB. This can currently be had for £70 / $58, making it slightly cheaper than the non-X model of the Logitech G Pro.

Logitech G Pro X – the best gaming headset

The Logitech G Pro X headset is a truly incredible bit of kit. Not only is it one of the most comfortable gaming headsets I’ve ever worn, but it’s also got the best darn microphone this side of a Blue Yeti. That’s mostly because its mic has Blue’s Voice technology built into it, which is the closest you’ll get to having a broadcast quality mic on a gaming headset. Logitech’s GHub software also gives you plenty of options to get your microphone sounding just right, and it really does put all other gaming headset mics to shame.

The Logitech G Pro X also sounds absolutely sublime. Thanks to its rich, detailed soundscape, I was able to hear sounds in my test games I’d never even noticed before, making everything feel more immersive as a result. I was also able to pinpoint exactly where certain sounds were coming from in fast-paced action games such as Doom – and that was without switching on its virtual 7.1 surround sound feature, too.

It also comes with a replacement set of ear pads, loads of different cables and connections so you can use it with other devices, plus a very lovely carry case to make sure nothing gets lost. If you’ve got the cash, you definitely won’t be disappointed. Alternatively, it’s also available in a regular G Pro model for £85 / $100, which has exactly the same design but doesn’t come with the Blue Voice tech inside the mic. If even those are too expensive, though, then the next best thing is either the successor to Corsair’s Void Pro RGB, the £70 / $80 Corsair Void Elite RGB, or the Fnatic React, which costs £70 / $70.

Corsair HS70 – the best budget wireless gaming headset

Specs:

Connection: USB, wireless (2.4GHz)

Battery Life: 16 hours

Microphone: Detachable

Price: £90 / $80

I love a good wireless gaming headset, but as you’ve no doubt just seen, the best ones demand well over £100 / $100, which can often be a step too far for those looking to keep costs down. Thankfully, the brilliant Corsair HS70 is here for those after the best wireless gaming headset that doesn’t break the bank.

It’s still a fair chunk of change, I’ll admit, but the HS70 is an absolutely superb headset in its own right. It doesn’t have as many fancy features as the Arctis 7 or the battery life of the HyperX Cloud Flight (although its 16 hours of uninterrupted air time is still nothing to be sniffed at), but if you’re after something simple that gets the job done, feels great and doesn’t involve trying to unravel a million cables, the HS70 is the headset for you.

Steelseries Arctis 7 – the best wireless gaming headset

Specs:

Connection: USB, 3.5mm, wireless (2.4GHz)

Battery life: 24 hours

Microphone: Retractable

Price: £130 / $150

If you’ve ever had as much trouble finding a comfortable headset as I have, then the Steelseries Arctis 7 is a revelation. Its ski-goggle headband might not look as comfy as other headsets with fistfuls of padding to their name, but its clever suspension design means the steel frame never actually touches your head, allowing me to wear it for hours and hours without issue. Whereas other headsets often always leave me with a vice-like headache after 30 minutes, the Arctis 7 just lets me get on with playing games.

It sounds great, too, and is completely wireless, allowing you to keep your gaming desk nice and clean without another tangle of cables in the mix. What’s more, its wireless transmitter isn’t just a little USB stick – it’s got its own cable, so you can position it wherever you like for the best signal. You also get a regular 3.5mm audio cable so you can use it as a wired headset as well if you prefer.

The Arctis 7 is more expensive than other wireless gaming headsets on this list, but it does come with a couple of extra handy features, such as its ChatMix slider. This lets you filter out all game music to focus solely on your multiplayer chat, and it works vice-versa as well, helping you drown out those screaming 11-year-olds who can’t believe you didn’t make that headshot from half way across the map.

Sennheiser GSP 370 – the best wireless gaming headset with the best battery life

Specs:

Connection: USB, wireless (2.4GHz)

Battery Life: 100 hours

Microphone: Fixed

Price: £169 / $199

If you’re after a headset that can go for months and months without charging, the Sennheiser GSP 370 is the wireless gaming headset for you. Its 100-hour battery life puts all other gaming headsets to shame, including the Steelseries Arctis 7. It does, however, come at a cost.

For some, the Sennheiser GSP 370 will almost certainly be worth the extra cash over the Arctis 7. It’s a bit on the chunky side design-wise, but this is still a supremely comfortable headset whose audio quality and fold-down microphone are top of their class. However, the main reason why this is sitting in our best wireless gaming headset spot is because it still lacks a couple of key features that sets the Arctis 7 apart. This includes the Arctis’ ChatMix feature and sidetone controls for its microphone. The Arctis 7 also comes with a 3.5mm audio cable so you can use it with other devices, too, whereas the GSP 370 is USB-only.

Still, if you’re not fussed about any of that, then the Sennheiser GSP 370 more than justifies its high price. With its excellent audio quality and that stonkingly large battery life, the GSP 370 is a fantastic wireless gaming headset that should be at the top of your consideration list.

How to choose the best gaming headset: To earn a place on our best gaming headset list, a headset not only needs to sound fantastic, but it also has to be super comfortable and have an excellent microphone. After all, what’s the point of having a microphone at all if your mates can’t hear you speak very well when you’re playing online? Of course, testing a gaming headset can be a very subjective experience. Everyone has a different shaped head, for example, so what’s comfortable for me may not be comfortable for other people (especially those with larger heads than mine), and musical tastes differ as well.

I prefer a balanced-sounding headset whose bass doesn’t drown out the highs, and I test for this in a variety of ways, playing games such as Doom, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice and Final Fantasy XV to see how a headset handles their various in-game soundtracks against gun shots, dialogue and environmental effects. I also listen to regular orchestral, rock and pop music from my own music library to see how it holds up as a general listening headset, and I test a headset’s microphone by recording myself talking in Audacity.

There are a couple of other things to consider when buying a new gaming headset as well. You’ll find lots of headsets claim they can do 7.1 surround sound, but don’t be fooled by this. In a traditional audio setup, a 7.1 system would require seven individual speakers and a subwoofer (the “.1” bit), while a gaming headset will only ever have two physical speakers (one for each ear). Consequently, any headset that says it has 7.1 surround is always going to be doing it virtually via onboard software. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but it often makes your game audio feel like it’s been turned into one great big echo chamber. Unless you’re going to be watching a lot of films on your PC that support 7.1 surround sound, it’s usually better to stick to a simple stereo headset (or at least leave its 7.1 surround feature turned off).

The same goes for Hi-Res certified headsets. Hi-Res (or High Resolution) audio is meant to provide the absolute pinnacle of music quality, which is great if you already own lots of Hi-Res audio tracks or subscribe to a service like Tidal, but as for gaming… it’s pretty much useless. Personally, I’ve never been able to tell the difference between Hi-Res audio and non-Hi-Res audio, and that’s after multiple demos and tech PRs doing their darnedest to convince me otherwise. As a result, don’t feel like you should go all out on a Hi-Res headset if you’re only going to be using it for games.