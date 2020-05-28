Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!) Valorant characters guide

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Darkest Dungeon launches PvP today, alongside a free weekend

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

28th May 2020 / 12:11PM

Roll up, roll up, The Butcher’s Circus is (about to be) in town. Merciless RPG Darkest Dungeon is set to launch its PVP mode later today, letting you pit your band of stressed out adventurers against those of a stressed out person in the real world. The new mode is completely separate to the singleplayer campaign, and comes with new trinkets and reworked Heroes.

The Dungeon’s first free trial weekend also kicks off today, so you can get all cross without spending a penny.

Many of the specifics are murky, which is at least thematically appropriate. You fight in 4v4 battles, and unlock new banners as you climb up the ranks. You unlock “new gladiatorial trinkets” as you play, and those aren’t lost on death. Developers Red Hook Studios assure us that heroes now “inflict stress with many of their skills”, and that you’ll “be able to cause afflictions to hamper and demoralise your opponents”. It sounds horrible, but that is very much the point.

This is interesting, because Darkest Dungeon isn’t built around the sort of fighting I presume this involves. Normally you’d be building for the long haul, mitigating the impact of long-term debuffs and catering to your party’s overall well-being. The singleplayer is about keeping your party alive through a daunting series of fights, not chucking everything at one big one. I’m not saying this won’t work! Just that it is weird.

This is only available through Steam for the time being, and only on Windows. You’ll need to grab the free Butchers Circus DLC.

Red Hook say they’re “targeting 10am PDT” (6pm British time) for the update, which is also when Steam trial weekends usually kick off. Red Hook also mention there will be a “deep discount” for those that want it for keeps.

If your tastes are anything like Joe Donnelly’s, you may well want to. “You’ll cry. And cry and cry and cry”, he says in his Darkest Dungeon review – “But I think you’ll love it.”

You can grab the main game here.

Oh, and Red Hook say don’t worry – this isn’t delaying Darkest Dungeon 2.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Darkest Dungeon - The Crimson Court

A turducken of cruelty

14

Wot I Think: Darkest Dungeon

Way down in the hole

100

Wot I Think: Hand of Fate

"I’m gonna give you what for, Australian Raistlin"

41

The Butcher's Circus pits Darkest Dungeon's grim bands against each other in PVP

4

Latest articles

RimWorld psychics can now be Avatars hippies or grave-loving goths too

Windows 10's new update adds DirectX 12 Ultimate

6

Warzone Buy Stations: how to get Killstreaks, Loadouts, and more

Hint: Buy Stations are your best chance of winning matches

Nvidia's GTX 1660 Super is finally back down to its launch price of £220 / $230 after months of hikes