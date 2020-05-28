League Of Legends Volibear rework is roaring to go

After growing a little threadbear over the years, Volibear now has a spiffy new look in League Of Legends and some new abilities. He’s here, he’s hairy, and he’s crackling with lightning. If you go down to the jungle today, you’re sure of a big surprise – not just because of what bears usually do in the woods.



Yes, you can get a skin that makes the bear a cop. Always banging on about his right to bear arms, I bet. All his old skins have been fully redone for the new look, some changed more than others.

The spooky skin at the end of that video is a freebie you can grab if you already own Volibear or buy him before the next update. They say this is in apology for his rework not following the “eldritch horror direction” some players had expected and wanted after a wee story about him. So you can have a horrorbear if you want, after all. They do say not to expect this for future overhauls, “but in this case we felt like it was the right call.”

Volibear was picked for a rework by a public vote. In May 2019, Riot asked players which wizard they most wanted updated out of Volibear, Fiddlesticks, Shyvana, Nocturne, and Dr. Mundo. Volibear won but so bearly (barely) that Riot decided to give a makeover to second place too, Fiddlesticks. The scarecrow’s rework launched in April, and now here’s the refreshed fuzzman.

Along with redoing the notNorse ursine demigod, the new update has sprinkled a few buffs across Fiddlesticks, Gangplank, Hecarim, Kai’Sa, and Lux, while doling out nerfs to Graves, Janna, Syndra, and Talon. See the patch 10.11 notes for more.