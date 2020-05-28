Minecraft Dungeons secrets: where to find every hidden level

Each story mission in Minecraft Dungeons can contain a hidden level. Some are always in the same place, but others may take multiple trips to unlock.

When they are unlocked these secret missions could be long, semi-randomised dungeons, or they could be shorter levels with the chance to find some decent gear. All missions have a list of items that can appear, so it’s worth knowing in advance where to unlock specific equipment

Minecraft Dungeons secrets guide

In our Minecraft Dungeons secrets guide, we will be giving you all the secret mission locations. Then we will go over what items are available in every mission in the game on all difficulty settings. We have recently unlocked Apocalypse difficulty, so are filling in the gaps for what you can find there.

Minecraft Dungeons secret mission locations

The secret missions are relatively easy to find once you know what you’re looking for, but they can be easily missed. While Creepy Crypt will always appear in the same spot, it seems that the rest randomly appear at higher difficulties.

Here is a list of all the known locations for the secret missions:

Secret mission Found in Story mission Secret mission location Creepy Crypt Creeper Woods A path will branch off to the left after you rescue the villager.

At the end of the path is a a clearing with a big temple. Press the button to the right of the door to open it. Once you're inside the temple, click the glowing green map to unlock the secret mission. Soggy Cave Soggy Swamp This may require that you have unlocked Adventurer difficulty to find.

This one can be found just after the supply area once you've emerged from the cave. If there is a branch from the main path, it will lead to a second cave. This is the one just before the boss. Go inside, activate the switch, and recover the map from the pedestal. Arch Haven Pumpkin Pastures This may require that you have unlocked Adventurer difficulty to find.

You will see a path just off to the side of a giant fort. At the end of the path, there is a ship. Go below deck and kill all the monsters to find the map. Underhalls Highblock Halls At the beginning of the level, you'll climb down a double staircase with a wall at the bottom with two shields on it. Activate one of the shields to open a hidden door. The map is inside. ??? Camp Have a look at our Minecraft Dungeons secret cow level guide for the steps to unlock this level.

Minecraft Dungeons loot tables

Since there are multiple difficulty tiers for every mission, we will be listing all of the missions and the items that can be found within each one.

Note that we have separated each item table by the difficulty groups. This is not to be confused with the difficulty tiers for each mission.

Default

Adventure (complete the campaign on Default difficulty)

Apocalypse (complete the campaign on Adventure difficulty)

To skip to the loot table for the mission you’re looking for, simply click on the links below:

Creeper Woods

Difficulty Tier Gear Drops Artefact Drops Default Tier Sword

Axe

Bow

Hunter's Armour

Wolf Armour Boots of Swiftness

Death Cap Mushroom

Tasty Bone Adventure Tier Sword

Axe

Bow

Hunter's Armour

Wolf Armour

Soul Armour Boots of Swiftness

Death Cap Mushroom

Tasty Bone

Torment Quiver Apocalypse Tier Sword

Axe

Bow

Hunter's Armour

Wolf Armour

Soul Armour

Soul Bow

Spear Boots of Swiftness

Death Cap Mushroom

Tasty Bone

Torment Quiver

Creepy Crypt

Difficulty Tier Gear Drops Artefact Drops Default Tier Sword

Pickaxe

Bow

Hunter's Armour Boots of Swiftness

Fishing Rod

Tasty Bone Adventure Tier Sword

Pickaxe

Bow

Hunter's Armour

Soul Bow

Phantom Armour Boots of Swiftness

Fishing Rod

Tasty Bone

Ghost Cloak Apocalypse Tier Sword

Pickaxe

Bow

Hunter's Armour

Soul Bow

Phantom Armour

Battle Robe Boots of Swiftness

Fishing Rod

Tasty Bone

Ghost Cloak

Soggy Swamp

Difficulty Tier Gear Drops Artefact Drops Default Tier Glaive

Daggers

Hunting Bow

Scatter Crossbow

Evocation Robe Harvester

Fishing Rod

Soul Eater

Totem of Regeneration Adventurer Tier Glaive

Daggers

Hunting Bow

Scatter Crossbow

Evocation Robe

Soul Knife

Mystery Armour Harvester

Fishing Rod

Soul Eater

Totem of Regeneration

Lightning Rod Apocalypse Tier Glaive

Daggers

Hunting Bow

Scatter Crossbow

Evocation Robe

Soul Knife

Mystery Armour

Double Axe Harvester

Fishing Rod

Soul Eater

Totem of Regeneration

Lightning Rod

Soggy Cave

Difficulty Tier Gear Drops Artefact Drops Default Tier Daggers

Cutlass

Hunting Bow

Evocation Robe Fishing Rod

Soul Healer

Totem of Regeneration Adventure Tier Daggers

Cutlass

Hunting Bow

Evocation Robe

Gauntlets

Phantom Armour Fishing Rod

Lightning Rod

Soul Healer

Totem of Regeneration Apocalypse Tier Daggers

Cutlass

Hunting Bow

Evocation Robe

Gauntlets

Phantom Armour

Double Axe Fishing Rod

Lightning Rod

Soul Healer

Totem of Regeneration

Pumpkin Pastures

Difficulty Tier Gear Drops Artefact Drops Default Tier Sword

Sickles

Longbow

Scale Mail

Hunter's Armour Light Feather

Wind Horn

Flaming Quiver Adventurer Tier Sword

Sickles

Longbow

Scale Mail

Hunter's Armour

Soul Scythe Light Feather

Wind Horn

Flaming Quiver

Corrupted Beacon Apocalypse Tier Sword

Sickles

Longbow

Scale Mail

Hunter's Armour

Soul Scythe Light Feather

Wind Horn

Flaming Quiver

Corrupted Beacon

Golem Kit

Arch Haven

Difficulty Tier Gear Drops Artefact Drops Default Tier Sickles

Longbow

Soul Crossbow

Mercenary Armour Light Feather

Wind Horn

Wonderful Wheat Adventure Tier Sickles

Longbow

Soul Crossbow

Mercenary Armour

Soul Scythe Light Feather

Wind Horn

Wonderful Wheat

Love Medallion Apocalypse Tier Sickles

Longbow

Soul Crossbow

Mercenary Armour

Soul Scythe

Guard's Armour

? Light Feather

Wind Horn

Wonderful Wheat

Love Medallion

Cacti Canyon

Difficulty Tier Gear Drops Artefact Drops Default Tier Cutlass

Trickbow

Longbow

Crossbow

Heavy Crossbow

Mercenary Armour

Spelunker Armour Wind Horn

Wonderful Wheat

Corrupted Beacon

Totem of Shielding Adventurer Tier Cutlass

Trickbow

Longbow

Crossbow

Heavy Crossbow

Mercenary Armor

Spelunker Armor

Shortbow

Gauntlets Wind Horn

Wonderful Wheat

Corrupted Beacon

Totem of Shielding Apocalypse Tier Cutlass

Trickbow

Longbow

Crossbow

Heavy Crossbow

Mercenary Armor

Spelunker Armor

Shortbow

Gauntlets

? Wind Horn

Wonderful Wheat

Corrupted Beacon

Totem of Shielding

Redstone Mines

Difficulty Tier Gear Drops Artefact Drops Default Tier Daggers

Pickaxe

Rapid Crossbow

Wolf Armour

Spelunker Armour Fireworks Arrow

Harvester

Corrupted Beacon Adventurer Tier Daggers

Pickaxe

Rapid Crossbow

Wolf Armour

Spelunker Armour

Thief Armour

Phantom Armour Fireworks Arrow

Harvester

Corrupted Beacon

Tasty Bone Apocalypse Tier Daggers

Pickaxe

Rapid Crossbow

Wolf Armour

Spelunker Armour

Thief Armour

Phantom Armour

Battle Robe Fireworks Arrow

Harvester

Corrupted Beacon

Tasty Bone

Fiery Forge

Difficulty Tier Gear Drops Artefact Drops Default Tier Cutlass

Great Hammer

Power Bow

Reinforced Mail

Mercenary Armour Iron Hide Amulet

Soul Healer

Totem of Regeneration

Flaming Quiver Adventurer Tier Cutlass

Great Hammer

Power Bow

Reinforced Mail

Mercenary Armour

Scale Mail

Plate Armour

Exploding Crossbow Iron Hide Amulet

Soul Healer

Totem of Regeneration

Flaming Quiver Apocalypse Tier Cutlass

Great Hammer

Power Bow

Reinforced Mail

Mercenary Armour

Scale Mail

Plate Armour

Exploding Crossbow

Dark Armour Iron Hide Amulet

Soul Healer

Totem of Regeneration

Flaming Quiver

Desert Temple

Difficulty Tier Gear Drops Artefact Drops Default Tier Glaive

Soul Knife

Shortbow

Thief Armour

Grim Armour Boots of Swiftness

Shock Powder

Totem of Shielding

Torment Quiver Adventurer Tier Glaive

Soul Knife

Shortbow

Thief Armour

Grim Armour

Sickles

Mystery Armour Boots of Swiftness

Shock Powder

Totem of Shielding

Torment Quiver Apocalypse Tier Glaive

Soul Knife

Shortbow

Thief Armour

Grim Armour

Sickles

Mystery Armour Boots of Swiftness

Shock Powder

Totem of Shielding

Torment Quiver

?

Highblock Halls

Difficulty Tier Gear Drops Artefact Drops Default Tier Mace

Axe

Power Bow

Scatter Crossbow

Soul Robe Fireworks Arrow

Light Feather

Death Cap Mushroom Adventurer Tier Mace

Axe

Power Bow

Scatter Crossbow

Soul Robe

Rapid Crossbow Fireworks Arrow

Light Feather

Death Cap Mushroom

Love Medallion Apocalypse Tier Mace

Axe

Power Bow

Scatter Crossbow

Soul Robe

Rapid Crossbow

Guard's Armour Fireworks Arrow

Light Feather

Death Cap Mushroom

Love Medallion

Underhalls

Difficulty Tier Gear Drops Artefact Drops Default Tier Mace

Great Hammer

Power Bow

Soul Robe Firework Arrow

Iron Hide Amulet

Totem of Shielding Adventure Tier Mace

Great Hammer

Power Bow

Soul Robe

Exploding Crossbow Firework Arrow

Iron Hide Amulet

Totem of Shielding

Love Medallion Apocalypse Tier Mace

Great Hammer

Power Bow

Soul Robe

Exploding Crossbow

Spear

Dark Armour Firework Arrow

Iron Hide Amulet

Totem of Shielding

Love Medallion

Obsidian Pinnacle

Difficulty Tier Gear Drops Artefact Drops Default Tier Claymore

Crossbow

Heavy Crossbow

Soul Crossbow

Evocation Robe

Grim Armour Shock Powder

Wonderful Wheat

Lightning Rod Adventurer Tier Claymore

Crossbow

Heavy Crossbow

Soul Crossbow

Evocation Robe

Grim Armour

Great Hammer Shock Powder

Wonderful Wheat

Lightning Rod

Ghost Cloak Apocalypse Tier Claymore

Crossbow

Heavy Crossbow

Soul Crossbow

Evocation Robe

Grim Armour

Great Hammer

? Shock Powder

Wonderful Wheat

Lightning Rod

Ghost Cloak

Difficulty Tier Gear Drops Artefact Drops Default Tier Claymore

Mace

Soul Crossbow

Wolf Armour Harvester

Death Cap Mushroom

Flaming Quiver Adventure Tier Claymore

Mace

Soul Crossbow

Wolf Armour

Soul Scythe

Exploding Crossbow Harvester

Death Cap Mushroom

Flaming Quiver Apocalypse Tier Claymore

Mace

Soul Crossbow

Wolf Armour

Soul Scythe

Exploding Crossbow Harvester

Death Cap Mushroom

Flaming Quiver

Golem Kit

?

