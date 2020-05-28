Minecraft Dungeons weapons guide: every melee and ranged weapon listed

There are two types of weapons in Minecraft Dungeons: melee and ranged. Your hero will be using both in battle, either to attack hard-hitting enemies from afar or to slice up weaker foes up close. There’s a big variety in the types of weapons you can wield, from sickles that attack enemies up close very quickly, or the rapid fire crossbow that shoots arrows at a steady pace.

Minecraft Dungeons weapons guide

This Minecraft Dungeons weapons guide will list all of the melee weapons and ranged weapons in the game. Our guide is now beginning to include weapon types available in both Adventurer and Apocalypse difficulty settings. Learn where to find all the weapon types in our Minecraft Dungeons secret mission locations guide.

Minecraft Dungeons melee weapons list

Here is the full list of melee weapons that we know are in Minecraft Dungeons. It includes the full list of perks that unique weapons have, as well as which basic weapon the unique weapons are based on. Damage dealt by all weapons scales up with the total power level, so they are not listed.

Melee weapon Weapon type Perk 1 Perk 2 Perk 3 Sword Sword Pickaxe Pickaxe Mace Mace Cutlass Cutlass Reliable combo Claymore Claymore Powerful pushback Axe Axe Spin attack move Great Hammer Great Hammer Great splash Glaive Glaive Longer melee reach Daggers Daggers Dual Wield Sickle Sickle Dual Wield Soul Knife Soul Knife Thrust attack +2 Soul Gathering Soul Scythe Soul Scythe +2 Soul Gathering Gauntlets Gauntlets Relentless combo Spear Spear Long melee reach Double Axe Double Axe Spin attack Broadsword Claymore Powerful pushback Extra damage Cursed Axe Double Axe Spin attack Defeated mobs explode Dancer's Sword Cutlass Reliable combo Increased attack speed. Diamond Sword Sword Extra Damage Diamond Pickaxe Pickaxe Finds more emeralds Eternal Knife Soul Knife Thrust Attack +2 Soul Gathering Chance to gain Souls Fangs of Frost Daggers Dual Wield Slows mobs Firebrand Axe Burns mobs Spin attack move Flail Mace Binds and Chains enemies Grave Bane Glaive Longer melee reach Extra damage to Undead Hammer of Gravity Great Hammer Pulls in enemies Great Splash Heartstealer Claymore Powerful pushback Leeches health from mobs Jailor's Scythe Soul Scythe +2 Soul Gathering Binds and chains enemies Nameless Blade Cutlass Reliable combo Weakens enemy attacks Sun's Grace Mace Heals allies in the area Venom Glaive Glaive Longer melee reach Spawns poison clouds

Minecraft Dungeons ranged weapons list

This is the full list of ranged weapons that we know you can get in Minecraft Dungeons. Damage dealt by these weapons scales up with the total power level, so they are not listed. The list also includes the full list of perks that unique weapons have, as well as which basic weapon the unique weapons are based on.

Ranged weapon Weapon type Perk 1 Perk 2 Perk 3 Bow Bow Shortbow Shortbow Longbow Longbow Strong charged attacks Hunting Bow Hunting Bow Pets attack targeted mobs Power Bow Power Bow Strong charged attacks Trickbow Trickbow Hits multiple targets Soulbow Soulbow +2 Soul Gathering Crossbow Crossbow Faster projectiles Rapid Fire Crossbow Rapid Fire Crossbow High Firerate Scatter Crossbow Scatter Crossbow Multiple projectiles (3) Heavy Crossbow Heavy Crossbow Powerful shots Soul Crossbow Soul Crossbow +2 Soul Gathering Exploding Crossbow Exploding Crossbow Explodes on impact Bow of Lost Souls Soulbow +2 Soul Gathering Chance for Multishot Butterfly Crossbow Rapid Fire Crossbow High Firerate Shoot two enemies at once. Doom Crossbow Heavy Crossbow Powerful shots Additional knockback Elite Power Bow Power Bow Strong charged attacks Greater damage Feral Soul Crossbow Soul Crossbow Souls critical boost +2 Soul Gathering Firebolt Thrower Exploding Crossbow Explodes on impact Chance of Chain Reaction Hunter's Promise Hunting Bow Pets attack targeted mobs Chance to regain arrows Imploding Crossbow Exploding Crossbow Explodes on impact Pulls in enemies Lightning Harp Crossbow Scatter Crossbow Chance to ricochet Multiple projectiles (3) Master's Bow Hunting Bow Pets attack targeted mobs Extra damage dealt Mechanical Shortbow Shortbow Accelerated Fire Rate Red Snake Longbow Strong charged attacks Chance for arrows to explode The Slicer Crossbow Faster projectiles Chance to fire piercing bolts Voidcaller Soul Crossbow Pulls enemies in +2 Soul Gathering





