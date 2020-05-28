Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!) Valorant characters guide

Minecraft Dungeons weapons guide: every melee and ranged weapon listed

All the weapon stats

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

28th May 2020 / 10:32AM

Featured post Minecraft Dungeons weapons

There are two types of weapons in Minecraft Dungeons: melee and ranged. Your hero will be using both in battle, either to attack hard-hitting enemies from afar or to slice up weaker foes up close. There’s a big variety in the types of weapons you can wield, from sickles that attack enemies up close very quickly, or the rapid fire crossbow that shoots arrows at a steady pace.

Minecraft Dungeons weapons guide

This Minecraft Dungeons weapons guide will list all of the melee weapons and ranged weapons in the game. Our guide is now beginning to include weapon types available in both Adventurer and Apocalypse difficulty settings. Learn where to find all the weapon types in our Minecraft Dungeons secret mission locations guide.

If you just want the best builds, you can find them in our Minecraft Dungeons best builds guide. There is also the full list of accompanying enchantments, in our Minecraft Dungeons enchantments guide.

Minecraft Dungeons melee weapons list

Here is the full list of melee weapons that we know are in Minecraft Dungeons. It includes the full list of perks that unique weapons have, as well as which basic weapon the unique weapons are based on. Damage dealt by all weapons scales up with the total power level, so they are not listed.

Melee weapon Weapon type Perk 1 Perk 2 Perk 3
Sword Sword
Pickaxe Pickaxe
Mace Mace
Cutlass Cutlass Reliable combo
Claymore Claymore Powerful pushback
Axe Axe Spin attack move
Great Hammer Great Hammer Great splash
Glaive Glaive Longer melee reach
Daggers Daggers Dual Wield
Sickle Sickle Dual Wield
Soul Knife Soul Knife Thrust attack +2 Soul Gathering
Soul Scythe Soul Scythe +2 Soul Gathering
Gauntlets Gauntlets Relentless combo
Spear Spear Long melee reach
Double Axe Double Axe Spin attack
Broadsword Claymore Powerful pushback Extra damage
Cursed Axe Double Axe Spin attack Defeated mobs explode
Dancer's Sword Cutlass Reliable combo Increased attack speed.
Diamond Sword Sword Extra Damage
Diamond Pickaxe Pickaxe Finds more emeralds
Eternal Knife Soul Knife Thrust Attack +2 Soul Gathering Chance to gain Souls
Fangs of Frost Daggers Dual Wield Slows mobs
Firebrand Axe Burns mobs Spin attack move
Flail Mace Binds and Chains enemies
Grave Bane Glaive Longer melee reach Extra damage to Undead
Hammer of Gravity Great Hammer Pulls in enemies Great Splash
Heartstealer Claymore Powerful pushback Leeches health from mobs
Jailor's Scythe Soul Scythe +2 Soul Gathering Binds and chains enemies
Nameless Blade Cutlass Reliable combo Weakens enemy attacks
Sun's Grace Mace Heals allies in the area
Venom Glaive Glaive Longer melee reach Spawns poison clouds

Minecraft Dungeons ranged weapons list

This is the full list of ranged weapons that we know you can get in Minecraft Dungeons. Damage dealt by these weapons scales up with the total power level, so they are not listed. The list also includes the full list of perks that unique weapons have, as well as which basic weapon the unique weapons are based on.

Ranged weapon Weapon type Perk 1 Perk 2 Perk 3
Bow Bow
Shortbow Shortbow
Longbow Longbow Strong charged attacks
Hunting Bow Hunting Bow Pets attack targeted mobs
Power Bow Power Bow Strong charged attacks
Trickbow Trickbow Hits multiple targets
Soulbow Soulbow +2 Soul Gathering
Crossbow Crossbow Faster projectiles
Rapid Fire Crossbow Rapid Fire Crossbow High Firerate
Scatter Crossbow Scatter Crossbow Multiple projectiles (3)
Heavy Crossbow Heavy Crossbow Powerful shots
Soul Crossbow Soul Crossbow +2 Soul Gathering
Exploding Crossbow Exploding Crossbow Explodes on impact
Bow of Lost Souls Soulbow +2 Soul Gathering Chance for Multishot
Butterfly Crossbow Rapid Fire Crossbow High Firerate Shoot two enemies at once.
Doom Crossbow Heavy Crossbow Powerful shots Additional knockback
Elite Power Bow Power Bow Strong charged attacks Greater damage
Feral Soul Crossbow Soul Crossbow Souls critical boost +2 Soul Gathering
Firebolt Thrower Exploding Crossbow Explodes on impact Chance of Chain Reaction
Hunter's Promise Hunting Bow Pets attack targeted mobs Chance to regain arrows
Imploding Crossbow Exploding Crossbow Explodes on impact Pulls in enemies
Lightning Harp Crossbow Scatter Crossbow Chance to ricochet Multiple projectiles (3)
Master's Bow Hunting Bow Pets attack targeted mobs Extra damage dealt
Mechanical Shortbow Shortbow Accelerated Fire Rate
Red Snake Longbow Strong charged attacks Chance for arrows to explode
The Slicer Crossbow Faster projectiles Chance to fire piercing bolts
Voidcaller Soul Crossbow Pulls enemies in +2 Soul Gathering


Minecraft Dungeons weapons

Minecraft Dungeons guide series

Thanks for reading our Minecraft Dungeons weapons guide. You’ll find plenty more guides for the game in the section below, so do check them out.

