Nvidia's GTX 1660 Super is finally back down to its launch price of £220 / $230 after months of hikes

Would your PC benefit from a shot in the PCI-e slot? For mid-range gaming PCs, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super is arguably the best Nvidia graphics card you can buy for 1080p gaming at the moment, and the good news is that it’s currently back down at its launch price of £220 over at Currys in the UK and $230 over in the US, which is the lowest price we’ve seen for this card in quite some time.

For UK buyers, the GTX 1660 Super in question is one of Gigabyte’s Gaming OC models, and you can get free next-day delivery if you use the code COMPONENTSFNDD at checkout, too. That code may make it seem like a cat walked across my keyboard, but it is definitely correct. I imagine it actually stands for “free next day delivery” at the end. As for those in the US, it’s one of PNY’s single fan models.

Anyway, back to the card itself. As I mentioned above, it’s a great choice for 1080p gaming, capable of hitting 60fps on High graphical settings for all of today’s big hitters. You’ll probably even hit 60fps on 1440p, but that’ll likely involve dropping the detail to Medium.

To be clear, the £220 price point is low for the current period, but historically speaking it’s actually what you’d expect. Indeed, this is the price it was at when Katharine originally reviewed it back in November 2019. But with coronavirus continuing to disrupt supply chains along with everything else in its path, anyone who’s been keeping an eye on our regularly updated Graphics card deals hub will know it’s suffered from a fair bit of price inflation in recent months, making this the best price we’ve seen in ages.

In fact, it’s the only Nvidia graphics card we’d even recommend buying at the moment for 1080p gaming, as both the regular GTX 1660 and GTX 1660 Ti are both massively more expensive than normal, with the former going for an overpriced £200 while the latter will set you back around £265 right now, which as you can see from Katharine’s GTX 1660 vs GTX 1660 Super and GTX 1660 Super vs GTX 1660 Ti comparison articles doesn’t really get you that much extra performance. As a result, £220 is a fair price for a card that’s still pretty capable – and should be for some time to come, too.

True, you can probably get a bit more value for money with an AMD Radeon graphics card (especially as their Raise the Game free game bundle is back from the dead until May 30th). For example, our current best graphics card champion, the superior AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT, can currently be had for £260 over at Ebuyer, while the cheaper (and almost as fast) RX 5500 XT can be snapped up for as little as £170. Still, if you’re dead set on an Nvidia graphics card and don’t want to spend the world, then this £220 GTX 1660 Super is certainly worth adding to your cart.