Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!) Valorant characters guide

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
1

You can now buy Warhammer 40k stickers for your Counter-Strike guns

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

28th May 2020 / 5:18PM

In the grim darkness of the near future, there is only De_dust2. But look further ahead and- oh! There it is! Only war. Now look back to the present and find the two have come together in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, with new Warhammer 40,000 stickers now sold to slap on your virtual guns. CS’s stickers have always been a bit ‘teenager bunkbed’ so frankly I can’t think of a better match. It’s only weird that AK-47’s haven’t had “WAAAGH!” stickers all along.

The stickers are not subtle. A Repulsor tank helpfully labelled “TANK”. An Ultramarine with the slogan “THERE IS ONLY WAR”. A Chaos Marine shouting “LET THE GALAXY BURN.” That sorta thing. Ideal for your bunkbed’s headboard. Look, I’m being sarky but of course I wish I’d got the “Only the Faithful” Adepta Sororitas sticker or the Ordo Hereticus patch. Here’s the lineup:

Is it just me, or does depicting the God-Emperor of mankind as a skeleton smack of… heresy?

Launched last night, CS:GO’s WH40K stickers are sold in ‘capsule’ loot boxes. Pay 79p and you’ll get a random sticker from the collection, with the foil and holo ones naturally being more rare. Then you can slap your one sticker on one gun, picking from a few different spots and scratching it up if you want. Yup, still feels expensive for irritating random guff. I paid 79p of my own money to further ruin a perfectly good Five-Seven:

40K cosmetics are apparently en vouge. World Of Warships is adding 40k ships in June.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: CS GO - Operation Vanguard

Valve demands heavy ransom

45

Wot I Think - Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Serious business

142

Games like Fortnite - the best battle royale games you can play right now

The Battle Royale of Battle Royales

2

CSGO Danger Zone Battle Royale guide: best upgrades and purchases, weapons and drones, how to play

Stay outta my hex

1

Latest articles

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection and Sludge Life are free on the Epic Games Store

4

GeForce Now asks developers to opt-in before streaming their games

4

Best Mount and Blade 2 Bannerlord mods so far

The army of modders is already doing their thing

CPU deals of the week - 28th May 2020