Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
2

A big Escape From Tarkov update just wiped your characters, soz

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

29th May 2020 / 12:04PM

You’d have thought people would have escaped from Tarkov by now, but they’re still at it. Escape From Tarkov is a brutal, sandbox-ey shooter about scavenging for loot in a warzone where everyone has better guns than you – except for right now! A big update to the current early access build has brought a load of changes, but one of the most significant parts is the character wipe. Tarkov’s central appeal lies in looting, and now (not for the first time) all your loot has gone. My friends say they’re happy about this, and I still do not understand them.

I suppose I do, really. The goal in each round of Tarkov is to enter a big map and leave with more gear than you came in with, and that loop never clicked with me. I imagine I would find losing all my hard-earned loot galling, but the internet’s “Fiyenyaa” tells me: “It’s fine, it makes for a level playing playing field to start off with and building up from nothing again is part of the fun for me. The only bad part is having to re-do some of the incredibly bad quests.”

The internet’s Fiyenyaa might be pleased to know that those quests have been twiddled with. Developer’s Battlestate Games say they’ve “simplified Jaeger’s quests”, as well as changing various other old quests and adding new rewards. Quests in Tarkov are pretty barebones – they have you going to a specific place, or searching for a specific gun, or just killing NPCs or players. They give you XP, and levelling up makes you better at an intimidating array of specific things.

There’s loads else that’s new. You can now lean while prone, the NPC AI and positional audio have both been souped up, and lots of tweaks have been made to the “found in raid” status on items. That’s significant, not only because it changes which gear satisfies quest conditions, but also because you can now only sell gear that you’ve found on a raid. My pal Alex tells me that “this makes it harder for market traders to flip items and control supply” on the player-driven flea market. They’ve also added captcha security, which the devs say you’ll need to wade through “if there are suspicious actions at the flea market and in the trade”. Even Fiy acknowledges this sounds annoying.

I didn’t get on with Tarkov, but Craig Pearson had a grand time hunting down toilet paper.

My friends who watch Tarkov-heads on Twitch tell me these wipes come around twice a year, and Battlestate do ’em to both give veteran players something new to do, and so they can test new systems out with players who aren’t already loaded.

There’s plenty I haven’t mentioned, so do check out the patch notes.

Tarkov is still in beta, and buying in now will set you back £35. You’ll need to grab it from Battlestate’s website.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

No, Escape From Tarkov won't add female playable characters

178

Escape From Tarkov's v0.8 trailer teases harrowing close-quarters combat

27

Scavenging A War-Torn City In Escape From Tarkov Video

37

Escape From Tarkov has sent me on a long quest for some toilet roll

Paper trail

18

Latest articles

Minecraft Dungeons best builds guide

Firework ranger, Soul mage, and more builds below

Minecraft Dungeons bosses guide: how to beat Heart of Ender

All bosses and mini-bosses explained

Use 'brain' with 'ears' in our adventure game music quiz

Point and click your fingers

6

The Flare Path Talks to a Test Pilot

A life aloft

5