Buy a Z390 motherboard and get £50 cashback or a free SSD

If your reaction to the release of Intel’s new set of 10th Gen Comet Lake CPUs is to celebrate the lower prices now available on 8th and 9th Gen Coffee Lake models, then this pair of Z390 motherboard deals from CCL might well be for you. One comes with a free SSD, while the other gets you some fairly generous cashback if you buy a CPU at the same time.

For my money, the best value option is this MSI MPG Z390 Gaming Pro Carbon motherboard, which is already down to £160 at CCL Online. That price drops even further if you buy a CPU with it, via a cashback offer from MSI that runs until June 6th 2020.

For example, buy a Core i5-9400F, i3-9320, i3-9300, i3-9100 or i3-9100F with said motherboard, and you can claim £34 back. Plumb for a Core i7-9700K, Core i7-9700 or 9700KF, Core i5-9600K, Core i5-9600 or 9600KF, i5-9500, i5-9500F, i5-9400 or i3-9350K (plus i3-9350KF or the regular i3-3950) and this rises to £42. If you pick up one of Intel’s Core i9 chips, including the Core i9-9900K, Core i9-9900KF or regular Core i9-9900, your cashback number hits a whopping £51. Buy an MSI PC case as well and that number will rise even higher. Full details of how much you get with what can be found here.

The only slight fly in the ointment: you have to buy both the CPU and motherboard in the same transaction (and the PC case if you want to take advantage of the higher cashback deal) according to the terms and conditions, meaning you can’t shop around for the best CPU deals. Instead, you’ll have to pick from CCL’s range of Intel CPUs.

If that sounds too restrictive, then there’s also this Asus Prime Z390-P motherboard on offer, which can be snapped up for £107. So far, so ordinary, except that CCL are also throwing in a free 240GB SSD with it. The specific model is the Adata Ultimate SU630, if you want to know the nitty-gritty. Oddly, while it says the free SSD comes with “qualifying Asus Intel motherboards”, as far as I can see this is the only one to qualify. Still, a quick scout around other websites will see you pay at least another tenner for this particular motherboard, so this is both a great price for the motherboard and extra good value with the free SSD.

However, if you are in fact after a new Z490 motherboard for one of Intel’s new 10th Gen CPUs like the Core i5-10600K or Core i9-10900K and want to get the most value for money, then this Asus ROG Maximum XII Hero Wi-Fi model comes with free ROG headphones for £432, while the Asus ROG Strix Z490-F one comes with a free ROG gaming mouse for £265.

Remember, Z490 motherboards are only compatible with Intel’s 10th Gen Comet Lake chips, as they use a different socket (LGA 1200) to Intel’s Z390 motherboards (LGA 1151). As a result, buying a Z390 motherboard now will mean you’ll definitely have to buy a new one when you next come to upgrade your PC, but given we normally tend to keep our CPUs for as long as is humanly possible, you’ll probably end up doing this anyway even if you buy a Z490 board instead.

