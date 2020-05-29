Gaming monitor deals of the week - 29th May 2020

We probably sound like a broken record at this point, but it nonetheless remains true: coronavirus has disrupted supply chains, and monitors deals are in pretty short supply right now. Generally they’re still pretty expensive as a rule, but there are exceptions, and we’ve rounded up the best and cheapest gaming monitor deals on all of today’s best gaming monitors below for your delectation. Whether you’re looking for the best G-Sync monitor deals or the best cheap ultrawide monitor deals, here are the top gaming monitor deals of the week.

To help you get a great gaming monitor deal, there are a couple of things to think about. A monitor’s panel type, for instance, can often be a great indicator of how colour accurate it will be, with IPS being the most accurate, followed by VA and then TN. That said, there are still plenty of good TN panels out there that can rival the very best IPS screens, and they’re usually found on Nvidia G-Sync displays.

If your graphics card is regularly hitting 60fps, then you may also want to consider a monitor with a high refresh rate such as 144Hz, as this will help games feel much smoother. Nvidia graphics card owners can also benefit from getting a monitor with Nvidia G-Sync support, which will help cut down on stuttering and screen tear when playing at high refresh rates. But if you’d rather save some money, then you should opt for one of Nvidia’s certified G-Sync Compatible monitors. These are AMD FreeSync monitors that have been approved by Nvidia to give a good G-Sync-like experience. AMD graphics card owners, on the other hand, should stick to monitors with AMD FreeSync support.

Gaming monitor deals (UK):

G-Sync monitor deals

None this week…

FreeSync monitor deals

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, TN panel

While it’s not one we’ve tested ourselves, the listed specs make this 24in monitor a bit of a bargain. Sure, the bezel may be a bit chunky, but a 144Hz panel for under £150 is a pretty solid deal however you frame it.

Specs: 32in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, curved VA panel

If you want the most screen inches for your money, then this curved 32in Asus model is pretty hard to argue with for £200, especially with its 144Hz refresh rate. Of course, there are drawbacks – not only is 1080p going to look a little blocky at this size if you’re sitting close, but the 4ms response time isn’t quite tournament standard if that’s important to you.

Specs: 31.5in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved VA panel

Normally £350, Lenovo’s 31.5in 1440p panel is selling for £300 direct from the company. With a refresh rate of 144Hz and a contrast ratio of 3000:1, this certainly looks like a good choice for those with the desk space.

Specs: 28in, 3840×2160, 60Hz, IPS panel

Normally £400, this 4K IPS display is currently £50 cheaper than usual. Not a huge discount in the grand scheme of things, but it’s still a pretty great discount all the same for a gaming monitor of this size and calibre. It can even do a bit of HDR, too, thanks to its HDR10 support.

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, TN panel

One of Nvidia’s official G-Sync Compatible monitors, the Asus VG278Q can currently be had for £40 off its usual price. While a 1920×1080 resolution on a 27in isn’t exactly ideal, this is still a great way to get a big gaming screen on the cheap.

Specs: 32in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved VA panel

On the other hand, if you want a really big gaming screen for less money than normal, then look no further than Asus’ TUF Gaming VG32VQ. Another G-Sync Compatible screen that plays just as nicely with Nvidia graphics cards as it does AMD ones, this monitor is currently £60 cheaper than normal.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved VA panel with AMD Freesync Premium Pro

For the second week running this has crept up a few quid, but this is still a great price for the 27in Samsung CHG70. It comes with everything you could possibly want at this price – a 1440p resolution, a high 144Hz refresh rate and HDR support.

Ultrawide monitor deals

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 120Hz, curved IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Normally £1090, this ultrawide G-Sync screen has everything you could possibly want. As well as a super accurate IPS panel, you get a 120Hz refresh rate and two USB3 ports for your peripherals. It’s still quite expensive compared to FreeSync ultrawide monitors, but when there aren’t many ultrawide monitor deals available at the moment, this is still a decent saving on this type of screen.

Specs: 35in, 3440×1440, 100Hz, curved VA panel with AMD FreeSync

Overclockers UK have sliced 10% off the price of Asus’ TUF ultrawide monitor at the moment, which is a much more palatable price than the Acer listed above. That’s mostly because it’s a FreeSync screen rather than an Nvidia G-Sync one, but it should still play nicely with your Nvidia graphics card as well.

Gaming monitor deals (US):

G-Sync monitor deals

None right now…

FreeSync monitor deals

Specs: 32in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, VA panel

The first of a fair few LG screens reduced at Newegg, this model offers a 2450×1440 resolution and a solid 144Hz refresh rate, which should make it a more than capable gaming screen if you’ve got a powerful graphics card.

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, curved VA panel

Now at $370, the big selling point of the Samsung CRG5 is its 240Hz refresh rate which, combined with its max resolution of 1080p, should lead to some very high frame rates when connected to the right PC. Of course, 1080p won’t be the sharpest at this screen size if you’re sat close, but if you value fps over everything then this is a solid buy.

Ultrawide monitor deals

Specs: 34in, 2560×1080, 60Hz, IPS panel

The $30 discount on this makes it a decent pick for anyone who wants a lot of screen space for their money. With AMD FreeSync, this should be a decent gaming pick too, though the 60Hz refresh rate will cap your FPS somewhat.

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 75Hz, IPS panel

With a substantial $250 discount, you’re getting an awful lot of screen for your money here. It’s a 34in display packing a 3440×1440 resolution giving you plenty of desktop space to play with. From a gaming perspective, while it supports AMD FreeSync, its response time sounds a bit weak

How to get the best monitor deal:

Not sure where to start with all these gaming monitors? An easy way of deciding which gaming monitor is right for you is to start with your graphics card. Got an Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT or below? Then you’ll probably want a 1920×1080 monitor, as this will mean you can play games at the fastest, smoothest speeds. Got an Nvidia RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 or above? Then you should probably aim for a 2560×1440 screen, as you really need one of these cards to make the most of this resolution when playing games. Meanwhile, Nvidia RTX 2080 and above owners will be able to make the most of 3840×2160 monitors.

Of course, most of the monitor deals above are for screens with AMD FreeSync support rather than Nvidia’s G-Sync tech, so if you’re unsure what either of those things mean or just need a refresher on what they do, have a read of our G-Sync vs FreeSync article. Previously, you needed an AMD graphics card to take advantage of FreeSync, and an Nvidia graphics card to make full use of G-Sync. However, thanks to Nvidia’s recent driver update, all Nvidia graphics card owners can now take advantage of what FreeSync has to offer so they can carry on enjoying smooth, tear-free gaming for a fraction of the price. As a result, buying a good FreeSync monitor is now a much better way of saving money than finding a good G-Sync deal.

That said, there are some FreeSync monitors that don’t play as nicely with Nvidia graphics cards as others, which is why Nvidia are currently in the process of testing all the FreeSync monitors out there to see if they fit within their official G-Sync Compatible standard. We have a complete list of all the confirmed G-Sync Compatible monitors so far, so make sure you check your deal against this list to see if it’s guaranteed to give you a good experience. That said, there are plenty of non-G-Sync Compatible monitors I’ve tested that have worked perfectly fine with my Nvidia graphics card, so there’s still a good chance it will work absolutely fine even if it hasn’t made Nvidia’s official list yet.

