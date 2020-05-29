Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!) Valorant characters guide

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
1

Have You Played... Ape Out?

Primal rage

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

29th May 2020 / 7:30AM

Featured post

There is no part of Ape Out that is not good. I love it. It is perfect and glorious. You must play it.

The beautiful top down violence. The technicolour blood splashes. The pure, justified rage of the gorilla. The crack-flash of the guns. The constant rise and fall of the drums in time with your splattering of limbs.

It has such clarity and sense of purpose at every level of the design and execution. I am bowled over anew every time I think about it. You are an ape, and you are out. What more needs to be said? If you demand more words I can only point you to my review.

Tagged with , , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

RPS's dep ed. Small person powered by tea and and enthusiasm for video game romances. Send me interesting etymological facts and cool horror games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Devolver Bootleg

Pull the other one

14

Wot I Think: Ape Out

Current trends say apes are in, actually

30

Ape Out slips (e.g. on a banana peel) to end of the month

2

Ape Out demo samples Devolver's primate rampage

6

Latest articles

Outriders' first extended stream shows a brutal take on loot-shooting

4

Dicey Dungeons can now be played in Irish, with a gamepad

1

Arkane are giving away Arx Fatalis to celebrate their 20th anniversary

14

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection and Sludge Life are free on the Epic Games Store

9