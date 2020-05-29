Have You Played... Ape Out?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.

There is no part of Ape Out that is not good. I love it. It is perfect and glorious. You must play it.

The beautiful top down violence. The technicolour blood splashes. The pure, justified rage of the gorilla. The crack-flash of the guns. The constant rise and fall of the drums in time with your splattering of limbs.

It has such clarity and sense of purpose at every level of the design and execution. I am bowled over anew every time I think about it. You are an ape, and you are out. What more needs to be said? If you demand more words I can only point you to my review.