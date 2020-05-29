In case there was any doubt, Baldur's Gate 3's new sizzle reel confirms rooms full of fire

Maybe it was the dragons that clued you in. There sure was a lot of fire breathing in that opening cinematic Larian Studios showed off for Baldur’s Gate 3. Or maybe you’ve played Larian’s last big RPG Divinity: Original Sin 2 in which every single fight has, in my personal experience, a 100% chance to turn into a giant inferno. Larian posted a short and hot new video today to begin the process of sharing BG3 news “throughout the month of June.” Sandwiched between all the other quick clips is, yes, yer girl Shadowheart standing casually at the center of a a sea of flames.

The short new “sizzle reel” is a bunch of quick gameplay clips, though that’s hardly all Larian have to show this summer. As we knew, they’re taking part in the Guerilla Collective indie showcase next Saturday, June 6. Larian say that’s just the first of their plans for disseminating more BG3 news throughout June. That’ll be the date for some real news, it seems, since I know my fire bit comes as no shock.

We know you've all been waiting, so let's get ready to tell some stories together. Baldur's Gate 3 news will be dropping throughout the month of June, starting June 6 on the #GuerrillaCollective Showcase. What does it all mean? Let's find out. pic.twitter.com/ICoj4DHs8u — Baldur's Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) May 29, 2020

You can try to go through that Twitter video frame-by-frame if you like, but not to worry, I basically already did. Most importantly, Baldur’s Gate 3 will carry on the very important tradition of everything being on fire all of the time.

The quick clip in the video seems to come from a crypt sequence we’ve seen a bit of before in the first Baldur’s Gate 3 gameplay reveal. During the live PAX East stream, Larian CEO Swen Vincke managed to not set everything on fire but I’m absolute certain I will not make it through those traps un-scorched.

Other bits to peep in the short video are: shooting environment set pieces down with a bow to crush enemies, lots and lots of magical abilities, sneaking along rafters, giant mushrooms, and most of your possible protagonists.

Based on what we know so far, Alice Bee says that Baldur’s Gate 3 looks just as good as you hope and Larian say, yes, it will build on the existing Baldur’s Gate story.

We’ll hear more from Larian next Saturday, June 6th during the Guerilla Collective showcase on Twitch at 6pm BST / 10am PDT.