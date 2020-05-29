Podcast: our most wanted games this summer

The big physical summer expos all got cancelled, but instead we have a whole load of great digi-vents to replace them. Looking at the schedule, it seems the Summer Of Games is going on until approximately next January. We’re in a bit of a hopeful mood for this week’s podcast, so the gang discuss their most anticipated upcoming releases, as well as their most anticipated and/or hoped for reveals that might come from the 2020 digital events.



Alice obviously talks about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and her dreams of a BioWare game announcement, while VidBud Matthew goes off on one about Desperados III and suggests that maybe, just maybe, Microsoft is getting ready to talk about a new Fable game. Because Nate is a massive nerd and a loser he talks about strategy games like Iron Harvest and Age Of Empires 4. Plus an extended chat about Cyberpunk 2077, and why Matthew doesn’t want to see chickens with wires in them, or any steam in his face.

As part of this we naturally go on tangents about what makes RTS games fun, roaring men on boats, and fun etymological facts. There are only two clanging topical politics jokes to get through.

The Big Question(s) this week was: what is 1) your most anticipated PC game this year and 2) your most anticipated PC game reveal coming over the next few weeks?

You can listen on Spotify, or above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later. You can also now discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Music is by Jack de Quidt, who may or may not like RTS games, I am not sure.

