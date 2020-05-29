Save up to $80 on a WD Blue SSD at Best Buy

Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Alan Martin

Contributor

29th May 2020 / 3:54PM

We’ve got a lot of time for WD’s Blue line of SATA SSDs – it is, after all, the RPS SSD of choice for our current £1000 RPS Rig build – and the good news is you can currently grab one on the cheap over at Best Buy, where the 250GB, 500GB and 1TB capacities are all on offer.

Best Buy have slashed the price on all three sizes of WD Blue SATA SSDs, and while you only save $10 on the 250GB model, which is now down to $50, larger sizes get a far more generous discount. The 500GB model drops $35 to $65, while the 1TB version is a massive $80 off, now selling for $110.

Of course, it’s worth noting that if your motherboard has an M.2 slot, then you’re probably better off getting an NVMe SSD, such as WD’s exceptional Blue SN550, instead of a SATA one. They’re a little more expensive, but they offer a substantial speed boost – albeit, nowhere near as much of an improvement as the step up from HDD to SSD. Fortunately, WD makes one of the best cheap NVMe drives around, which is why their Blue SN550 drive is currently our best SSD for gaming champion. For reference, you can currently buy the same capacity drives in NVMe format for $55, $70 and $120 respectively, which in our eyes is well worth the extra expense over the SATA deals listed above.

Whichever you go for, enjoy the new-found speed. And if WD Blue SSDs aren’t your thing for some reason, then why not have a browse and see what else is available at a good price in our regularly updated SSD deals page?

Alan Martin

Contributor

Alan is RPS' new deals deputy, rustling up all the latest game and hardware bargains for your discounted deals pleasure.

