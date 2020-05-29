To completely defox today’s word chain you’ll need to provide Roman, my Chief Foxer Setter, with the sequence of 24 words suggested by the clues below.

A word can be any length and is linked to the next word in the chain by its last two or three letters. For instance ‘honeysuckle’ might be followed by‘leviathan’. ‘Handel’ could come next. Then ‘delta’. And so on. Complicating things a tad are the six orange italicised clues. These have been shuffled. For example “A vehicle used during the Battle of the Scheldt” probably doesn’t refer to word #20.

1. It sank – in a manner of speaking – the owner of this gun

2. An antipodean aeroplane

3. The county where this picture was taken

4. The oldest extant **r****r*** **o**

5. A word that links these three images

6. The city where you’d find this museum

7. A word that can go before art, eraser, and city

8. A name that links these pics

9. This loco

10. A traditional children’s game that can’t be played alone

11. Weeding in an agricultural context

12. A 19th Century novel set in a county adjoining 3

13. This machine

14. A character in a 1951 movie

15. A family slain on the Oregon Trail

16. A feature of the weapon on the left

17. He directed this 1973 film

18. A railway-less country with a larger population than Norway and a predominantly blue flag

19. This aircraft

20. A vehicle used during the Battle of the Scheldt

21. One visited this spot in the mid 1970s

22. The writer of this book

23. A Madagascan primate

24. Where this pic was taken

* * *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s geofoxer theme: bombs (defoxed by Gothnak)

a. abbotsbury swannery, dorset (Zogg)

b. rue winter, sherbrooke, quebec (Gothnak)

c. gran teatre del liceu, barcelona (Gothnak)

d. warrenpoint, northern ireland

e. rue saint-nicaise, paris (ylla, phuzz, Gothnak)

f, chinese embassy, belgrade (mrpier)

g. valentin sub pens, bremen (Stugle)

h. calle pasteur, buenos aires (Gothnak)

i. mars bluff, south carolina (Stugle)

j. tarnow railway station (Dr. Breen, GrouchoMerckx)

k. hammersmith bridge, london (Gusdownnup)

l. peace memorial park, hiroshima (mrpier)

* * *

THE FOXER NEEDS YOU!

My Chief Foxer Setter isn’t getting any younger. One day, as sure as eggs are ovoid, Roman’s going to be summoned upstairs by Reynard, the setter of The Ultimate Foxer, and I’ll have to find a replacement. To ensure there’s a pool of high-calibre candidates there when the time comes, and to allow Roman the occasional week off in his dotage, I’d like to run high-quality third-party foxers in this slot now and again. If you reckon you could put together a decent missing vowels, wordchain, hive, cluster, rithmetic or collage foxer, for Roman’s sake, have a bash and send the result to me (timfstone at gmail dot com) in ready-to-publish form with answers listed in an accompanying email. Assuming it gets the nod, your effort will appear, fully credited, as a future Foxer post.