Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Wacky physics puzzle game Poly Bridge 2 is out now

Lauren Morton

Contributor

29th May 2020 / 6:13PM

Why did the truck cross the road? Because the bridge was out, obviously. Or at least it will be if you’re as bad at the wacko physics puzzle game Poly Bridge 2 as I likely would be. If you are, the second installment, like the first, lets you call in help from Twitch viewers. Poly Bridge 2 is out now with some new juice under the hood over its predecessor.

As with the original, Poly Bridge 2’s main goal is to get cars, trucks, and other vehicles safely across a body of water using a given budget for building materials. If you don’t properly support your structures, they’re liable to fall apart and dunk yer little toy trucks in the drink. Oh and mind all the ridiculous obstacles like giant rocks and pirate ships, aye?

There are a lot of tweaks and fixes and improvements that developers at Dry Cactus say Poly Bridge 2 has over the original. They’ve improved their physics simulation to ensure that, given the same exact structure, everyone will get the same result—important for the competitive engineers vying for the leaderboard.

They’ve also built a whole Twitch extension this time around that lets viewers build their version of a bridge directly from a caster’s Twitch page. Streamers can show off and test the technical masterpieces of their viewers by accepting a submitted “suggestion”. The original Poly Bridge also allowed viewer suggestions, but the building interface was on a separate site instead of handily integrated into Twitch.

There’s plenty more, including a handy-sounding “first break indicator” that will let you know where all the trouble started in your failed design. The squeaky joist gets the grease, or however that saying goes.

You can find Poly Bridge 2 on Steam and the Epic Games Store for £11.39/€12.49/$14.99.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Building sim Satisfactory churns out a Steam release date for June

Respawn on storytelling, lore, and Season 11 of Apex Legends

"Storytelling in a BR game is kind of our thing."

2

Best PC gaming deals of the week - 29th May 2020

Cheap games, graphics cards, SSDs and more

4

Procedural building toy Townscaper will let you construct lovely seaside villages

4

Latest articles

Building sim Satisfactory churns out a Steam release date for June

Respawn on storytelling, lore, and Season 11 of Apex Legends

"Storytelling in a BR game is kind of our thing."

2

Best PC gaming deals of the week - 29th May 2020

Cheap games, graphics cards, SSDs and more

4

Procedural building toy Townscaper will let you construct lovely seaside villages

4