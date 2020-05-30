What are we all playing this weekend?

E3 season is almost upon us, and E3 is not here to greet us. Instead, it’s sending a load of its mates out to distract and entertains us while it shouts down from its bedroom that it’s almost ready, it’ll be out soon, just another year. In the meantime, oh! E3’s mate is about to perform his party trick.

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!

Alice Bee This weekend is the Spacebase Startopia closed beta so I’m going to be spending a lot of time managing a space station and listening to yer classic sarcastic AI helper. I have played it a bit so far and have mostly been picking up trash, but the biodeck is lovely. Alice0 Toot toot! All aboard the Monster Train. Colm I’m gonna give Doom Eternal a proper go this weekend. The weak points on enemies really turned me off when I played it a few months back and I haven’t booted it up since, but I still feel like I should give it another go. It’s just the game is really at odds with itself when sequences revolve around both precision and speed. Or maybe I’m just shit? It’s likely a little from Colm A and a little from column B. Dave I’m currently playing through Apocalypse difficulty in Minecraft Dungeons, but it is rather slow going at this point. If I’m honest, I need a break from mindlessly chopping up cows in the secret cow level. I picked up Blade Runner in the GOG sale so will likely dip into that for a spell over the weekend just to engage the puzzle solving part of my brain. Graham One bad game can wipe out my desire to play games at all for a few days, and that’s where I’m at right now. I am eyeing up Poly Bridge 2 and Monster Train, however, as games that might refresh my palate. Imogen I’m getting properly stuck into Minecraft Dungeons this week. I’m really enjoying it, I think partially because it’s so much more chill and simple compared to everything else I’m playing. It caters prettty well to how I like to play normal Minecraft, too – usually I’m the one that goes off exploring (and dying) on my own, except in Dungeons I can drag my friends around to explore (and die) with me! Katharine Good thing I finished Final Fantasy VII Remake over the long weekend last week (wow, what a ride, lemme tell ya), because today, my friends, IT’S REYN TIME. Oh yes. Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition here I come. Matt I’m inches away from unlocking the fifth and final faction in Monster Train, a deck-building roguelike that I’m beginning to think might be even better than Slay The Spire. That is an outrageous statement, and I implore you to verify it for yourself. Matthew Putting together the adventure game music quiz gave me big cravings for Blade Runner and Grim Fandango. Games I’ve not touched since my teenage years for fear of tainting perfect memories of them. I get chills when I think of Grim Fandango’s time jump from sad cafe mopping to Manny’s swinging nightclub. It can’t possibly be as magic as I remember, right? Nate This weekend I’m going to be taking another run at Total War Warhammer 2, this time probably as the good ol’ Tomb Kings, but also taking little bites of Nimbatus, the drone constructing game I’ve been playing for review this week. I also really want to have a ride on this Monster Train thing I keep hearing good things about? Sounds like a right laugh. Ollie I’m still not ready to resurface from Subnautica. I’m sure it’s shortening my life with each delicious jump-scare, but I care not. I just want to figure out what the hell is going on. This story is far better than it has any right to be. Sin I will be playing No, I’m Not Moving Out, Because I Don’t Want To Die, a distressing and unnecessary immersive sim. Apart from that, I honestly haven’t thought about it. Possibly a bit of Realm of the Mad God. I quite fancy a big shooty game too, as long as it’s not multiplayer. Everyone keeps suggesting retro style ones, but ih. Not it.

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?