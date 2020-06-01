Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
4

Best Buy has two budget gaming laptops on sale today, but only one is worth buying

Alan Martin

Contributor

1st June 2020 / 3:30PM

If you want a gaming laptop, but don’t want to go spend more than a grand doing so, then Best Buy is well worth a look today. The site has cut $130 and $150 off two gaming laptops which were both under $1000 to begin with, but take a closer look at their specs and you’ll see that one is much better value than the other.

First up is the 17.3in Acer Nitro 5. This comes with a ninth-generation Intel i5-9300H processor, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics chip. It’s yours for $750, down $130.

The second is this 15.6in Dell G3, and at a glance, its specs are very similar: you get the same ninth-generation Intel i5-3900H processor paired with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The difference, crucially, is the graphics chip, which is upgraded to an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti. You can get all this for $850, down $150.

Just like their desktop counterparts, there’s a huge gulf between the GTX 1650 and GTX 1660 Ti when it comes to performance, making the Dell G3 a much better buy if you’ve got the budget for it. Whereas the GTX 1650 is more of a token effort when it comes to gaming prowess and is only really fit for Low quality settings at 1080p, the GTX 1660 Ti is able to hit a smooth 60fps on Medium to High in most of today’s top games, making it a much better pick for on the go gaming. Plus, it’ll last that bit longer before you need to start thinking about replacing the laptop, too.

Yes, the screen is a tad smaller, but they both have the same 1080p resolution, which means the 15.6in Dell will actually look that bit sharper for daily desktop tasks due to its higher pixel density (and unless you’re planning to sit a weirdly long distance away from it, then you likely won’t notice a big difference while playing games, either). Besides, wherever you sit, you’ll certainly notice the frame rate boost you’ll get by opting for the Dell G3 ahead of the Acer Nitro.

So don’t be fooled by the Acer’s lower price. If you’re in the market for a sub-$1000 gaming laptop, then the Dell G3 is definitely the one to go for out of these two budget laptop deals.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (4)

Who am I?

Alan Martin

Contributor

Alan is RPS' new deals deputy, rustling up all the latest game and hardware bargains for your discounted deals pleasure.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Madden NFL 21 announcement postponed as EA decry "unjust treatment and systemic bias"

9

Best Terraria mods

Terraria Firmer

3

Get a Fus from the past in this Skyrim fan video and its 2012 SFX

Best guns in Warzone [Season 3]: Call Of Duty Warzone weapon tier list

Check out our Warzone gun tier list for Season 3!

Latest articles

Madden NFL 21 announcement postponed as EA decry "unjust treatment and systemic bias"

9

Best Terraria mods

Terraria Firmer

3

Get a Fus from the past in this Skyrim fan video and its 2012 SFX

Best guns in Warzone [Season 3]: Call Of Duty Warzone weapon tier list

Check out our Warzone gun tier list for Season 3!