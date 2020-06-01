Fairy Tail dishes out 24 minutes of gameplay before release next month

On the list of anime that were just a bit too action-y for teenage me is Fairy Tail, though of course that’s part of what makes it a good candidate for an RPG spinoff. It’s not the first time the series has been treated to a game adaption, but this will be its first proper PC release. Koei Tecmo are gearing up for July’s release with a new gameplay video showing 24 minutes of cutscenes and combat from early in the game.

Fairy Tail the game carries on the usual plot of the manga and anime, revolving around “Natsu, a Dragon Slayer of the rowdy Fairy Tail magician guild, and his unique group of friends battling against unusual and memorable enemies,” Koei Tecmo say. You’ll play as all the various magic users from different guilds while upgrading your own guild to take on bigger and badder enemies. Apparently it’ll also feature both “popular fan-favorite episodes” and original ones.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



The gameplay video that Koei Tecmo have released takes you through the game’s introduction, showing a bunch of familiar faces, both guild mates and rivals. Fairy Tale has a turn-based combat system, which is show in the new video as well. Each character can choose abilities from their spell menu and then dictate where on the fighting ground to deploy them.

Natsu does what anime protagonists are wont to do, punchin’ folks with his big, magical muscles. Fellow anime protagonist Lucy shows off quite a few of her zodiac summons throughout the several battles. It’s all for the glory of the guild in the Grand Magic Games competition between a bunch of rival guilds.

Fairy Tail will release on PC via Steam. Koei Tecmo have announced July 31st as the official release date, though the Steam page claims the game will be available two days sooner on the 29th. Keep an eye on that, I suppose.