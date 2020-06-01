Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Fortnite's next season might be headed underwater next week

Lauren Morton

Contributor

1st June 2020 / 10:14PM

You know how it goes, Fortnite is constantly changing up the map and events on its battle royale island and folks love to get a sneak peek at what’s up next. This time around it’s not a datamine that dug up the dirt. It seems that the PlayStation Store accidentally changed Fortnite’s icon on its site to this, the battle bus floating over an endless ocean. Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 3 is coming in hot, so folks are thinking a big flood might be the next shakeup.

The info comes by way of one of many Fortnite leak accounts, showing an icon and what looks like a background image. As of writing, the battle bus at sea is shown as the icon for a Fortnite ShareFactory Theme on PlayStation but not for the game itself. As usual, it looks pretty legit, though of course it’s not been confirmed by Epic Games.

The underwater theme does seem to be in line with a lot of other elements leakers have been posting about. There’s been an alleged loading screen including what looks like a diving suit. Another account has posted about updated underwater swimming animations. Some posters showing sharks and inter-tubes have also cropped up.

As ever, don’t believe it ’till Epic confirms it, but Fortnite leakers do tend to be pretty on the money. They recently predicted the Party Royale island which has since made its way to the game.

Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 3 launches next Thursday, June 11th, so it won’t be long before we find out for sure.

What else is going on in Fortnite? They’ll be screening a full Christopher Nolan movie in-game. Because of course they are.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Games like Fortnite - the best battle royale games you can play right now

The Battle Royale of Battle Royales

2

Fortnite Fortbyte locations - Fortbyte 59 Pizza Pit, Fortbyte 58 Trombone Snobby Shores

Fortnite week 6 challenges - Horde Rush, Fortnite Season 9 challenges tips

Fortnite wind turbine locations - how to find all five in one game

Latest articles

Fairy Tail dishes out 24 minutes of gameplay before release next month

Gang Beasts is going it alone and self-publishing future updates

4

Madden NFL 21 announcement postponed as EA decry "unjust treatment and systemic bias"

19

Best Terraria mods

Terraria Firmer

7