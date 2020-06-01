Fortnite's next season might be headed underwater next week

You know how it goes, Fortnite is constantly changing up the map and events on its battle royale island and folks love to get a sneak peek at what’s up next. This time around it’s not a datamine that dug up the dirt. It seems that the PlayStation Store accidentally changed Fortnite’s icon on its site to this, the battle bus floating over an endless ocean. Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 3 is coming in hot, so folks are thinking a big flood might be the next shakeup.

The info comes by way of one of many Fortnite leak accounts, showing an icon and what looks like a background image. As of writing, the battle bus at sea is shown as the icon for a Fortnite ShareFactory Theme on PlayStation but not for the game itself. As usual, it looks pretty legit, though of course it’s not been confirmed by Epic Games.

#Fortnite Season 3 Icon Has Been Leaked On Playstation! 👀 pic.twitter.com/CNitJdP1qc — Fortnite News (@FortniteBRFeed) June 1, 2020

The underwater theme does seem to be in line with a lot of other elements leakers have been posting about. There’s been an alleged loading screen including what looks like a diving suit. Another account has posted about updated underwater swimming animations. Some posters showing sharks and inter-tubes have also cropped up.

As ever, don’t believe it ’till Epic confirms it, but Fortnite leakers do tend to be pretty on the money. They recently predicted the Party Royale island which has since made its way to the game.

Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 3 launches next Thursday, June 11th, so it won’t be long before we find out for sure.

What else is going on in Fortnite? They’ll be screening a full Christopher Nolan movie in-game. Because of course they are.