Warzone weapon stats [Season 3]: recoil patterns, damage profiles, and more
In-depth up-to-date stats on every Warzone weapon!
If you’ve searched far and wide for up-to-date, concise, reliable Warzone weapon stats, then breathe a big sigh of relief: they’re waiting for you just below. This Warzone weapon stats guide features tables of data for each gun class, covering everything from damage profiles to handling stats, recoil patterns, damage dropoff values, and much more.
Note: check the overview section at the bottom of the guide if you’re having trouble understanding anything in the tables!
Assault Rifles – Warzone weapon stats
The call to fame of Assault Rifles in Call Of Duty: Warzone is their handling and flexibility. Featuring high DPS and very fast reload speeds, the vast majority of loadouts in Warzone will include an Assault Rifle – and for good reason.
|Name
|Damage Profile
|Shots To Kill
|RPM
|Mag
|Reload
|ADS
|Move %
|Kilo 141
|42 | 28 | 28 | 28
|3-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-14
|750
|30
|1.34s
|267ms
|93.5%
|FAL
|72 | 54 | 45 | 45
|2-3 | 3-5 | 3-6 | 4-8
|470
|20
|1.94s
|228ms
|94%
|M4A1
|42 | 28 | 28 | 28
|3-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-14
|800
|30
|1.39s
|250ms
|95%
|FR 5.56
|64 | 40 | 40 | 40
|2-4 | 3-5 | 4-7 | 4-8
|560
|30
|1.65s
|317ms
|93%
|Oden
|77 | 62 | 48 | 48
|2-3 | 2-5 | 3-6 | 4-7
|410
|20
|1.95s
|367ms
|93%
|M13
|36 | 24 | 24 | 24
|3-6 | 5-8 | 6-11 | 7-14
|900
|30
|1.30s
|250ms
|94%
|FN Scar
|56 | 35 | 35 | 35
|2-4 | 3-5 | 4-7 | 5-8
|570
|20
|1.44s
|266ms
|93%
|AK-47
|56 | 42 | 35 | 35
|2-4 | 3-5 | 4-7 | 5-8
|560
|30
|1.17s
|300ms
|93%
|RAM-7
|42 | 28 | 28 | 28
|3-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-14
|860
|30
|1.62s
|234ms
|95%
|Grau 5.56
|42 | 28 | 28 | 28
|3-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-14
|730
|30
|1.32s
|234ms
|97%
SMGs – Warzone weapon stats
SMGs are the kings of close-range combat in Warzone. While not as accurate as Assault Rifles, they are highly customisable and unvaryingly powerful in close-quarters encounters.
|Name
|Damage Profile
|Shots To Kill
|RPM
|Mag
|Reload
|ADS
|Move %
|AUG
|55 | 34 | 34 | 30
|2-7 | 3-10 | 4-13 | 5-16
|750
|25
|1.57s
|250ms
|97%
|P90
|40 | 25 | 25 | 22
|3-8 | 4-12 | 5-16 | 7-20
|900
|50
|2.09s
|200ms
|97%
|MP5
|49 | 34 | 34 | 30
|3-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-15
|800
|30
|1.70s
|200ms
|98%
|Uzi
|55 | 34 | 34 | 30
|2-7 | 3-10 | 4-13 | 5-16
|590
|32
|1.47s
|184ms
|100%
|Bizon
|55 | 34 | 34 | 30
|2-6 | 3-9 | 4-12 | 5-15
|650
|64
|1.72s
|234ms
|97%
|MP7
|40 | 25 | 25 | 22
|3-8 | 4-11 | 5-15 | 7-18
|950
|40
|1.49s
|200ms
|99%
|Striker 45
|55 | 34 | 34 | 30
|2-6 | 3-9 | 4-12 | 5-15
|600
|25
|1.70s
|200ms
|98%
LMGs – Warzone weapon stats
The sluggish handling of the LMGs puts most players off them, but let me tell you: there are some absolute gems in this category. Incredible DPS and accuracy over long ranges give LMGs an edge over other Warzone guns.
|Name
|Damage Profile
|Shots To Kill
|RPM
|Mag
|Reload
|ADS
|Move %
|PKM
|46 | 34 | 31 | 31
|3-4 | 4-6 | 5-8 | 6-9
|750
|100
|6.77s
|434ms
|88%
|SA87
|51 | 40 | 37 | 34
|2-4 | 3-6 | 4-7 | 5-9
|600
|30
|2.24s
|434ms
|92%
|M91
|46 | 34 | 31 | 31
|3-4 | 4-6 | 5-8 | 6-9
|660
|100
|6.09s
|450ms
|89%
|MG34
|46 | 34 | 31 | 31
|3-4 | 4-6 | 5-8 | 6-9
|860
|50
|7.76s
|467ms
|83%
|Holger-26
|42 | 28 | 28 | 28
|3-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-14
|750
|100
|2.52s
|400ms
|92.5%
|Bruen
|46 | 34 | 31 | 31
|3-5 | 4-7 | 5-10 | 6-12
|750
|100
|4.71s
|450ms
|90%
Marksman Rifles – Warzone weapon stats
Marksman Rifles are far less useful in Warzone than in regular Modern Warfare modes because of the elevated health pools in Warzone. It’s generally better to use a dedicated sniper rifle than a DMR, but they can still decimate foes at long ranges.
|Name
|Damage Profile
|Shots To Kill
|RPM
|Mag
|Reload
|ADS
|Move %
|EBR-14
|165 | 60 | 60 | 55
|1-3 | 1-4 | 2-5 | 2-6
|265
|10
|1.34s
|317ms
|94%
|SKS
|175 | 57 | 52 | 48
|1-3 | 1-4 | 2-5 | 2-6
|320
|20
|1.55s
|284ms
|93.5%
|Carbine
|145 | 108 | 90 | 90
|1-2 | 2-3 | 2-3 | 2-4
|90
|6
|0.73s-3.38s
|267ms
|95%
|Kar98K
|172 | 154 | 86 | 86
|1-2 | 1-3 | 2-4 | 2-5
|36.5
|5
|1.95s
|367ms
|93%
|Crossbow
|300 | 120 | 101 | 90
|1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 1-3
|14.35
|1
|3.04s
|300ms
|???
Sniper Rifles – Warzone weapon stats
If your team lacks a good sniper rifle, you’re putting yourself at a disadvantage. The extreme distances over which Warzone encounters take place makes for a sniper’s playground. A headshot with an AX-50 or HDR will kill in one.
|Name
|Damage Profile
|Shots To Kill
|RPM
|Mag
|Reload
|ADS
|Move %
|Dragunov
|140 | 136 | 70 | 63
|1-3 | 2-4 | 2-5 | 2-6
|155
|10
|4s
|257ms
|???
|HDR
|250 | 112 | 102 | 91
|1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 1-3
|31.5
|5
|4.4s
|300ms
|???
|AX-50
|250 | 112 | 102 | 91
|1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 1-3
|40
|5
|4.145s
|293ms
|???
Shotguns – Warzone weapon stats
The kings of regular Modern Warfare multiplayer modes are less useful in Warzone, but still viable if you can force a very close-quarters encounter. There’s not much that can withstand a good blast with any of these shotguns.
|Name
|Damage Profile
|Shots To Kill
|RPM
|Mag
|Reload
|ADS
|Model 680
|300 | 300 | 300 | 300
|1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 1-3
|70
|8
|7s
|310ms
|R9-0
|208 | 204 | 204 | 204
|1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 2-4
|280
|14
|8.81s
|290ms
|725
|208 | 204 | 204 | 204
|1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 2-4
|154
|2
|2.59s
|300ms
|Origin 12
|208 | 204 | 204 | 204
|1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 2-4
|230
|8
|3.15s
|300ms
|VLK Rogue
|300 | 300 | 300 | 300
|1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 1-3
|131
|8
|2.5s
|300ms
Pistols – Warzone weapon stats
Thanks to the Akimbo perk, Warzone has seen renewed use of Pistols – particularly the .357 and Renetti – in premade loadouts. They’re still never going to match the power of a primary weapon (nor, arguably, an RPG), but they are still deadly things worthy of your respect.
|Name
|Damage Profile
|Shots To Kill
|RPM
|Mag
|Reload
|ADS
|X16
|72 | 42 | 36 | 33
|2-5 | 3-7 | 3-9 | 4-11
|280
|13
|1.68s
|100ms
|1911
|72 | 42 | 36 | 33
|2-5 | 3-7 | 3-9 | 4-11
|270
|7
|1.64s
|107ms
|.357
|113 | 77 | 73 | 70
|1-3 | 2-4 | 2-5 | 3-6
|117
|6
|3s
|167ms
|M19
|72 | 42 | 36 | 33
|2-5 | 3-7 | 3-9 | 4-11
|312
|17
|2.14s
|100ms
|.50 GS
|113 | 77 | 77 | 70
|1-3 | 2-4 | 2-5 | 3-6
|165
|7
|1.9s
|160ms
|Renetti
|72 | 42 | 36 | 33
|2-5 | 3-7 | 3-9 | 4-11
|315
|15
|1.74s
|100ms
Warzone guns & weapon stats explained
In case you’re struggling to make sense of the data in the above stat tables, here’s what you need to know:
- The Damage Profile stats are in the form of Head | Chest | Stomach | Limb damage.
- The Shots To Kill stats are in the form of absolute minimum to absolute maximum number of shots required to kill at 100 HP | 150 HP | 200 HP | 250 HP.
- These numbers take into account damage dropoff and body part multipliers, so a range of 3-6 means 3 headshots at point-blank range, to 6 limb shots at max range.
- At the bottom of certain tables you’ll find extra sections on Recoil Patterns and Damage Dropoff. Just click the boxes to expand these sections, and click again to close them.
- The information in these tables was found through a combination of my own in-game testing; this useful spreadsheet of statistics by Mutant Media; and TheXclusiveAce’s excellent series of gun guides on YouTube.
And there you have it! Hopefully now you’re a master of the Warzone weapons arsenal, and you’re ready to put your newfound knowledge to the test. But in case you’re still hungering for tips and stats, be sure to check out our other Warzone guides below!
