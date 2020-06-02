Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
82

Black Lives Matter

RPS

Hivemind

2nd June 2020 / 2:07PM

You will no doubt be aware that protests, marked by a violent police response, are ongoing in America. These protests were sparked by the death of George Floyd, who was killed by police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin kneeled on George Floyd’s neck for almost 9 minutes. Today you will see many people, websites and individuals, participating in what is being called Blackout Tuesday. By not posting on social media, it clears the way for Black voices, particularly of the Black community in the US, to speak about the systemic racism and police brutality that they suffer.

We will be participating in this social media blackout for 24 hours from 2pm BST today, and have joined in a joint statement of solidarity from all the websites across our network. We’re going to spend the time playing and writing about games by BAME developers and creators, and those posts will appear in the next 24 hours and beyond.

We stand in solidarity with Black communities in the US, UK and around the world in the fight against systemic racism, police brutality and oppression. Black Lives Matter. We will be donating to Black Lives Matter, Black Visions Collective, Minnesota Freedom Fund, the NAACP and other charities, local bail funds and organisations dedicated to ending injustice, oppression and discrimination. We encourage our community to donate, to sign petitions calling for justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and all those killed as the result of racist violence, and to engage on a local level to mend a broken system. As a network, we haven't done enough to promote Black voices, and we will urgently examine how we can better use our platforms to do so. Signed by Eurogamer, USGamer, Dicebreaker, Rock Paper Shotgun, Outside Xbox, Outside Xtra, Cosplay Central, Metabomb, GI.biz, VG247, Digital Foundry, Nintendo Life, Push Square, Pure Xbox, MCM Comic Con.

We know we haven’t done nearly enough to amplify Black voices or help diverse people into this industry. We are working on things to change that. But now is not the time for a long and empty mea culpa. We encourage you to donate to organisations fighting racism and police violence. We encourage our white audience to take the time to listen and educate yourselves with resources like those provided by Black Lives Matter.

Tagged with .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (82)

Who am I?

RPS

Hivemind

The all-seeing eye of Rock, Paper, Shotgun, the voice of many-as-one.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Comments are now closed. Go have a lie down, Internet.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Samsung's best SSDs are finally going cheap this week, with some returning to Black Friday prices

Riot's shiny new tactical shooter Valorant has launched

8

Call Of Duty: Warzone delays Season 4 because "now is not the time"

7

Ebay’s 20% off sale has some hidden PC gaming gems

1

Latest articles

Samsung's best SSDs are finally going cheap this week, with some returning to Black Friday prices

Riot's shiny new tactical shooter Valorant has launched

8

Call Of Duty: Warzone delays Season 4 because "now is not the time"

7

Ebay’s 20% off sale has some hidden PC gaming gems

1