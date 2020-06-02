Call Of Duty: Warzone delays Season 4 because "now is not the time"

The start of Season 4 in Call Of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare, due to happen on Wednesday, is postponed. On a night when protests in the USA continued over the police killing of George Floyd, the makers said “now is not the time.”

The game’s Twitter account posted this statement overnight:

“While we all look forward to playing the new seasons of Modern Warfare, Warzone and Call Of Duty: Mobile, now is not the time.” “We are moving the launches of Modern Warfare Season 4 and Call Of Duty: Mobile Season 7 to later dates. “Right now it’s time for those speaking up for equality, justice and change to be seen and heard. “We stand alongside you.”

Some big companies have stepped aside, thinking now not the time for exuberant marketing. EA delayed the announcement of Madden NFL 21 and Sony have postponed their big not-E3 stream, both of which were due to happen this week.

Others have explicitly spoken out against the injustice and racism, including Microsoft and Xbox, Bungie, Naughty Dog, and Riot Games. While I’ll cut the CoD crew some slack as a subsidiary, it does ring hollow when parent company Activision Blizzard say “Today, and always, we support all those who stand against racism and inequality” less than eight months after Blizzard banned Hearthstone pro “Blitzchung” for voicing support of Hong Kong protest movements during a tournament.