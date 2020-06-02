Ebay’s 20% off sale has some hidden PC gaming gems

Ebay UK always seems to have some kind of sale on these days, but this time the discounts are pretty damned substantial. Thanks to a new site-wide 20% off code, you can get up £75 off if you find something that tickles your fancy. There’s a catch, though: it only works on certain Ebay stores. The good news is that we’ve done the hard work for you and found the best PC deals available right now. Read on below for our top picks.

Valid from now until 11.59pm on June 4th, you can get 20% off a select number of Ebay stores with the code PICK20OFF. You have to spend at least £20 in order to use it, but find the right item and you can save a maximum of £75 on your purchase. To save you the maths, that means you’ll want to grab an item that costs exactly £375 to get the top saving, but even if you don’t have that much to spend, 20% off a range of products is still a pretty great discount nonetheless.

Consulting the list of applicable retailers in Ebay’s terms and conditions, one store stands out particularly for RPS readers: Cheapest Electrical. While it’s mainly dull-as-ditchwater stuff like printers and cables, there’s a rich vein to be tapped in the monitors section – as long as you don’t mind buying one that’s refurbished, that is.

There’s a refurbished 24in Dell gaming monitor with a 75Hz refresh rate, for example, that’s listed at £115, but comes down to £92 when the PICK20OFF code is applied. Likewise, there’s a refurbished 27in 1440p HP monitor that drops from £325 to £260, while Dell’s ultraslim SE2719DM 1440p HDR monitor can be yours for £280 instead of its usual £350.

There’s also a bargain gaming laptop that I fully expect to be out of stock by the time you read this, but I’m going to share it anyway. The 15.6in MSI Alpha Ryzen 7 gaming laptop is listed at £900, but can be yours for £825 with the discount code.

The point is that this code will work until the end of Thursday 4th June, so there’s plenty of time for new stock to be added. To search the entire range of included items (there are plenty of non-PC gaming items there, including TVs and phones), head to this landing page and search to your hearts’ content. Let us know in the comments if you bag a bargain.