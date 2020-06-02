Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Have You Played... Shatter?

Smashed it, pet

Colm Ahern

Video Producer

2nd June 2020 / 7:30AM

Featured post

You’d think you couldn’t do much with the brick-breaking genre after Arkanoid and Alleyway, but in 2010 Shatter came along and smashed that theory to bits.

I mean, it didn’t redefine what it means to be a Breakout clone by adding a compelling narrative or anything; you must still hit blocks by whacking a ball with your paddle. Still, it does make pretty big changes like sticking your paddle in areas of the screen that aren’t the bottom… It’s not a morality system, but it’s definitely different.

The biggest change to the formula is that you can manipulate the ball’s movement beyond just twatting it. Your super-powered paddle is able to push and pull the ball, Jedi-style, so you can actually Roberto Carlos the bastard into a cluster if you’re good enough. And you’ll need to be good enough if you want to take down the game’s block-y bosses. Yeah, it has bosses.

I’m a sucker for a game that fiddles with the tried-and-trusted. Shatter does that and then some.

Who am I?

Colm Ahern

Video Producer

Sonic the Hedgehog apologist and video maker. It's pronounced "Cull-um".

More by me

