Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
4

Riot's shiny new tactical shooter Valorant has launched

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

2nd June 2020 / 12:47PM

After a two-month closed beta, Riot’s guns n’ wizards shooter Valorant is now out for everyone to play. Valorant is the League Of Legends developer’s first tactical FPS, pitting teams of five players against each other to capture objectives. It’s very ‘CS:GO meets Overwatch’, and what’s more, it’s free-to-play. For those of you already embedded in the game, its full release today comes with some lovely new things to see and do – there’s a new character, a new map, and even and a jaunty hat for a frog.

You can play Valorant for free right now if you’re in Europe and the UK, just sign up for a Riot account and download it over on the website. The game’s release is being staggered globally, however, and won’t released until 8am EDT and 5am PDT for all our American pals.

So, what’s in store for all you new and returning player today then? For starters, there’s a vampiric new agent named Reyna. Her abilities revolve around “soul orbs”, which enemy players drop when she kills them (similarly to how Reaper worked when Overwatch first released). These orbs are used to power her abilities, allowing her to either heal herself or go invulnerable for a few seconds.

The other big change is the introduction of the new map, Ascent. It’s based in Italy, and has a big open middle area for teams to skirmish in. It’ll be more common in matchmaking rotation for the next few days so players get a chance to have a go on it.

Old map, Split, has had a few changes, too. They’ve reworked the mid chokepoint, and (more importantly) made “a certain frog’s head a little warmer” in response to the excellent “Froggie hat” Reddit post.

There’s loads more going on in the launch day patch notes, too, if you wanna check those out. The last really notable thing I spotted was that there isn’t a competitive mode releasing with the game today, that won’t be making a return until a few patches down the line.

It feels strange that today is Valorant’s official release date. The game already managed to accomplish so much in its beta period, what with breaking Twitch records for its crazy number of concurrent viewers, and swaying esports pros to leave their old games.

Valorant hasn’t slipped by without its share of controversies, though. It came under fire for its “invasive” anti-cheat software, Vanguard, which runs a kernel-level driver at start-up, giving it full administrator privileges. You can have this turned off now when you’re not playing, but players are still a little iffy on the intrusiveness of it all.

If you’re new to the game and need a little help, we’ve got guides that can tell you how to make the best Valorant team comps, as well as tips on the best Valorant guns to get you started.

RPS’s resident Valorant expert, Matt Cox, is whipping up a review for the game right now for those of you who fancy reading up about it a bit more before jumping in. But while you’re waiting, let him tell you why he thinks the beeping of the bomb is one of Valorant’s best tricks.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (4)

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Valorant characters guide: all agents and abilities in Valorant explained

How to dominate as any of the ten Valorant characters on offer

Valorant guns: all weapon stats and recoil patterns

Become a true master of the Valorant weapons arsenal

Valorant team comps guide: how to create the best possible team

Maximise your chances of victory before the match has even begun

Valorant ranked guide: all ranks and badges explained

Learn how skill-based matchmaking works in Riot's new tactical shooter

Latest articles

Black Lives Matter

Samsung's best SSDs are finally going cheap this week, with some returning to Black Friday prices

Call Of Duty: Warzone delays Season 4 because "now is not the time"

5

Ebay’s 20% off sale has some hidden PC gaming gems