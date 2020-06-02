SSD deals of the week - 2nd June 2020

Despite the ongoing coronavirus, SSD prices have generally dropped a little this week, making it a good a time as any to upgrade your PC with one of our best best SSD for gaming recommendations. That said, if you’re in the UK, it’s not a good time to buy the WD Black SN750, which has spiked once again after last week’s Amazon sale. Still, even if the WD Black SN750 is no longer a good buy, we’ve done our best to round up all the other SSD deals we’ve been able to find below, collating all the lowest prices so you can see exactly how they stack up against the competition.

Below, you’ll find a range of size capacities and form factors in our SSD deals hub, as there are great deals to be found across all sorts of SSDs if you know where to look – which is more than can be said for the week’s cheapest Graphics card deals, CPU deals and Gaming monitor deals. Whether you’re looking for the best SATA SSD deals or the biggest savings on today’s super fast NVMe SSDs and portable SSDs, here are the cheapest SSD deals of the week.

To help separate the SSD deals wheat from the SSD deals chaff, I’ve only included prices for SSDs I’ve tested right here at RPS, so you can be sure you’re getting a great bit of storage for the best price possible.

You can read more about what makes each of these SSD deals great by clicking on its accompanying review link, but the best buying advice I can give is to not be fooled by the crazy high sequential read and write times you see on an SSD’s box. Yes, an SSD may well be capable of hitting these speeds, but they’re not what you’re going to see in everyday use.

Instead, most SSDs read and write files randomly, making random read and write times a much better indicator of how quickly a drive can open or save a file on your PC (and why I place such an important emphasis on it in my SSD reviews). Good random speeds are particularly important when your PC’s trying to open dozens upon dozens of game files, but they’re also vital for when you’re copying large batches of files, or verifying Steam installs. With all that in mind, let’s get to those lovely SSD deals.

SSD deals:

SATA SSD deals:

Samsung 860 Evo deals:

Still the best SATA SSD around, the Samsung 860 Evo remains our top choice for those after an exceptional gaming SSD. Prices have remained static this week, barring the 500GB model, which enjoys a $10 discount in the US.

Samsung 860 Qvo deals:

The Samsung 860 Qvo is ever so slightly down on both sides of the Atlantic this week. While not quite as fast as the 860 Evo, the 860 Qvo is an excellent way to get a lot of storage without spending an absolute fortune.

Crucial MX500 deals:

The Crucial MX500 is one of the best value SSDs you can buy today. A great budget alternative to the 860 Evo, prices have barely moved at all this week. As for the 1TB version, with prices still over the $100/£100 mark, I’ve left it out for now until things come down again.

NVMe SSD deals:

WD Blue SN550 deals:

A newer version of the excellent WD Blue SN500, the SN550 is even faster than its predecessor. It’s also available in a larger 1TB size, and is absolutely the de facto NVMe SSD for those on a budget. A mixed bag on SN550 deals, though, this week, with prices dropping for the 500GB model but rising for the 1TB version in the US.

Samsung 970 Evo Plus deals:

Price drops across the board here, making this a fairly good price for our best NVMe SSD champion. Only by around $5-10 in most cases, but that’s still a decent discounts nonetheless. With exceptional read and write times for small and heavy workloads alike, this is currently our top pick for those after the best NVMe SSD money can buy.

WD Black SN750 deals:

The second best NVMe SSD you can buy right now, the WD Black SN750 is normally a great alternative to the Samsung 970 Evo Plus if you want top notch speeds for a little bit less. The price is all over the place on this one – big spikes in the UK after last week’s sale on the 250GB, 500GB and 1TB models, with some reductions in the US on the 1TB non-heatsink model. Generally, though, prices are more expensive than normal for this SSD, so you’re better off buying one of the discounted Samsung SSDs above.

External SSD deals:

Samsung T5 deals:

It may have been succeeded by the fancier Samsung T7 Touch, but the T5 still remains one of the best value external SSDs around. I’ve put the higher capacity models back in, because of a Best Buy sale state side but UK prices are still not as good as they were on Black Friday.

How to get a good SSD deal

Speed is one of the most important things to consider when buying a new SSD, and many of the drives on my best SSD for gaming list have excellent read and write times – and I’m not just talking about the crazy-high sequential times you’ll see plastered all over an SSD’s box, either. These can often reach up to thousands of MB/s, which may sound like good news, but in practice it’s not a very good indicator of what kind of speeds you’ll get in day to day use.

That’s because most SSDs read and write data randomly, sticking bits here and there all over an SSD’s storage blocks. As a result, an SSD’s random read and write speeds are really what you should be looking out for when selecting your next SSD, and you can find out what these are by reading my SSD reviews.

Another important consideration is an SSD’s capacity versus how much it costs – something commonly referred to as price per gigabyte. The minimum size SSD I’d recommend these days is 250GB, as this will give you enough room for your Windows installation (around 20GB), a few big games, plus all your music, photos and any other creative / productivity programmes you might need. If you’d like to have more than a couple of big titles installed at once without compromising on load times, however, you may want to consider finding the cash for a 500GB or 1TB SSD. Here, price per gigabyte becomes super important, as you don’t want to pay over the odds for having a large and varied game library you can call upon at a moment’s notice.