Our favourite 144Hz gaming monitors are on sale at Best Buy right now

If you’re on the look out for a new gaming monitor to get the most of Valorant this week, then you should head over to Best Buy where there are currently a number of decent discounts on various monitors, including the excellent Acer Predator XB241H and Samsung’s 240Hz CRG5 monitors.

Starting with one of our former best gaming monitor champions, the Acer Predator XB241H is currently $35 cheaper than usual at Best Buy right now, going for $395. Ignoring its slightly gaudy red feet, this is still one of the best G-Sync gaming monitors in this size range and offers super colour accuracy and a lovely high refresh rate of 144Hz, which can be overclocked all the way up to 180Hz if you’ve got a decent enough graphics card (which judging from Katharine’s Valorant PC performance analysis, you almost certainly will have given the game’s low-spec PC requirements).

However, if you want something a little bigger than a 24in screen, then Acer’s slightly older XF28OH might also be of interest – especially at its new price of $250, which is a saving of $50. It’s an AMD FreeSync display that once again delivers a 144Hz refresh rate, but its 1920×1080 resolution may be a bit on the fuzzy side if you plan to use it for work as well as play.

If you’re on a really tight budget, though, then Samsung’s 24in CRG5 is the gaming monitor for you, which is currently $18 off at $180. For this price, you’re getting a curved VA screen that’s also one of Nvidia’s officially certified G-Sync Compatible monitors, meaning it will play nicely with AMD and Nvidia graphics cards alike. Plus, you get the same 144Hz refresh rate, making it a much better bargain for high refresh rate monitor hunters.

That said, if nothing but a 240Hz monitor will do, then you may want to consider dropping $370 on the 27in version of the CRG5 instead, which is currently $30 off.

