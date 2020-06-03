Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
1

This Desperados 3 choose your own trailer has you decide between stealth and strength

Lauren Morton

Contributor

3rd June 2020 / 6:34PM

I’ve definitely not been hiding the fact that I’m psyched about stealth games that are actually just puzzles in disguise. This new Desperados 3 trailer presents a couple puzzling pickles of the variety you’ll navigate when the game releases later this month. It’s a choose your own trailer assisted by the magic of world wide web hyperlinks. Do you roll into cowboyville through the front doors or do you play the only way I deign acceptable by sneaking in and using the tricks up your sleeve?

The first video in the sequence of gameplay trailers lets you choose to break into a guarded fort the loud or quiet way. Try it for yourself now if you like, before I just go on and tell you what happens.

If you’re loud, gun slingin’ protagonist John Cooper rushes in to toss a knife, gets seen by a guard, and then has to take on the reinforcements with the help of strong man Hector Mendoza. If you’re quiet—otherwise known as smart, in my opinion—John lures guards to their fate by whistling a distraction, taking them down out of view of their buddies, and performing quiet simultaneous takedowns alongside Hector.

You’ve got a second choice after that, leading to a total of four other gameplay snippets. Along the quiet route, John and Hector continue using distractions, traps, and the environment to dispense with guards. On the loud side, they make heavy use of that tactical pause—a contentious feature for the series that we saw at work in the last Desperados 3 gameplay trailer.

If you’re more into interactive games than interactive trailers—and who could blame you—there’s still a Desperados 3 demo available on GOG for their summer sale.

Desperados 3 will launch on Tuesday, June 16th over on Steam and GOG for £45/€50/$50.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Play demos for Desperados 3 and System Shock right now via GOG

6

Desperados 3 gets a lengthy gameplay trailer before launch next month

14

Desperados III will continue the tactical cowboy action in June

4

Watch Rezzed Digital today for loads from us

Latest articles

The Academy will challenge you to get your think on with its boarding school puzzle adventure

1

Upcoming RPG The Waylanders introduces 12 possible pets for your fantasy rangers

2

Report: Kerbal Space Program 2 switched developers after Take-Two poached Star Theory's team

19

Our favourite 144Hz gaming monitors are on sale at Best Buy right now

4