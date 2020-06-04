GOG have added a new Witcher bundle and more free games to their Summer Sale

GOG’s Summer Sale is in full swing at the moment, but just in case you needed another reason to dive back in to their big sack o’ deals, they’ve just added a new Witcher collection that gets you all five games for £20 / $27, plus a bunch of free games, including Thimbleweed Park’s Delores Mini-Adventure, so grab ’em while you can until June 15th.

We’ve already highlighted some of the best deals in the sale elsewhere, but if you’ve been thinking about getting into The Witcher series recently and have yet to take the plunge, then this new Witcher Universe Collection could be just the ticket. In it, you get the enhanced edition of The Witcher and The Witcher 2: Assassins Of Kings, the Game of the Year edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (which includes its two expansions), plus Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales and The Witcher Adventure Game – all for just over £20 / $27.

Normally, all that would cost you £83.55 / $102 if you bought them all at full price, making this quite the saving for those looking to get truly stuck in with all things Witcher related. Even better, you can also pick up Gwent: The Witcher Card Game for free as part of GOG’s current free games collection.

Speaking of which, GOG have just added three new games to the free section, namely classic strategy title War Wind, Hapa Games’ 2014 beat ’em up Ascendant and Terrible Toybox’s recently released point and click side-story, Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini Adventure.

Don’t forget, that’s in addition to all those free demos you can play at the moment, too, including an early taste of Desperados 3 and the upcoming System Shock remake to name just a few.

The GOG Summer Sale runs until 1pm UTC on June 15th, so go forth and fill your boots.