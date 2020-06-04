Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
3

Hidden Folks goes On Tour with musical stages and a pricing rethink

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

4th June 2020 / 4:22PM

Hidden Folks never needed instruments to be musical. This week, the hidden object sketchbook goes On Tour, bringing its quirky vocals to muddy festivals, basement discos and the studio floor. It’s free, too, along with all of Hidden Folks’ previously-released DLC – at the cost of making the charming monochrome pixel-hunt a little pricier for newcomers.

Hidden Folks, as per John Walker’s review, is “a calm, calming and pleasingly silly game” about spotting curiosities across bustling hand-drawn setpieces. A more lived-in Where’s Wally picturebook with fewer sweaters. Developer Adriaan De Jonge and co have now expanded those pages with On Tour, a toe-tapping new set of levels to poke and prod at.

As you’d guess, On Tour brings a more musical flair to Hidden Folks. The update’s six new areas span from open-air festivals and packed stages to more intimate recording studios – all backed by a musical mouth-sounds belted out by the devs.

If you’ve already picked up Hidden Folks, On Tour’s new stages are free. Granted, so is every other piece of DLC released so far as of this week’s update. De Jong admitted that the DLC model was always a somewhat uneasy fit for their a capella curiosity, and has rolled back every paid add-on – save for a DLC compilation of 71 Hidden Folks Mouth Sounds.

“A couple of months after the release of the Beach DLC, we agreed that the pricing model we slid into (a base game with DLCs) didn’t feel right,” he explained in a Steam Announcement last week. “After much discussion and consideration, we decided that we want to come back and unify all areas into a single ‘Hidden Folks’ purchase.”

All those lip-smacking new doodles didn’t pop out of thin air, mind. To balance out the free gifts, Hidden Folks has had a small price-hike across all platforms for new players – bringing the new cost-of-entry to £11/€12/$13 on Steam and Itch.io.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Hidden Folks

Hide & Seek

28

Hidden Folks uncovers new factory areas in free update

2

Hidden Folks Looks Like Where's Wally? With Fiddling

5

Have You Played... Hidden Folks?

*blip* and *zhroooom* mark the spot

10

Latest articles

Nvidia Ampere: everything we know about Nvidia's RTX 3000 series so far

3

Battlefield V's final update quietly arrived today

Quantum League review (early access)

Chrono Trigger Finger

2

AMD Navi: Everything we know so far about "Big Navi", from ray tracing to release date