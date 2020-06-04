Kingdoms Of Amalur: Reckoning is getting a remaster this year

It seems a listing on the Microsoft Store went up a little earlier than intended yesterday, as it’s revealed that a remaster of Kingdoms Of Amalur: Reckoning is on the way. The hack and slash RPG originally came out in 2012, and despite having a pretty adoring fanbase, it didn’t quite reach the level of success players thought it would. Perhaps it’ll do a little better this time around, though, when the remaster releases August 18th.

Oh, and it’s named Kingdoms Of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, because of course it is.

The listing says the game will have “improved graphical fidelity” and “refined gameplay”, which is really just a lot of fancy words to say “it will look and play better”. Re-Reckoning will also include all the DLCs from the original release, so you’ll be able to explore the likes of The Legend Of Dead Kel and Teeth Of Naros with all that new graphical goodness.

It’s worth noting that, at the moment, the listing only mentions the game coming to Xbox One, but the original game was a PC title, so it’d be a surprise if the remaster doesn’t end up there, too.

Re-Reckoning is being published by THQ Nordic, who picked up the rights to Kingdoms Of Amalur a couple of years ago. Before then, the game sat in limbo for about five years after the developer, 38 Studios, shut down, and Amalur failed to sell at auction.



A spokesperson for THQ Nordic told Eurogamer that the early listing of the remaster is indeed “true and accurate”, saying: “The news was not supposed to go out yet, which can be summarised as ‘oopsy daisy’ on our end. We hope people are still looking forward to playing Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning in summer.”

If you’re not familiar with the game, there are some pretty big names associated with it – with writing by author R.A. Salvatore, and art by comic artist Todd McFarlane. It was also worked on by Oblivion’s lead designer, Ken Rolston.

Jim Rossingnol wrote RPS’s Kingdoms Of Amalur: Reckoning review, and he re-reckons the game is a good mixture of all those RPGs everyone likes: “There’s chunks of Fable in here mixed with Guild Wars, and that’s been marinated in elements of various console combat games. There’s a tiny whiff of Darksiders and several Bioware games have been grated over the top. It’s even being served in the same sort of bowls that Bethesda use.”

To be honest, that’s a mixture of lots of RPGs I like, so I guess I’ll find out if that description holds true come August.