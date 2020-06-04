Nvidia Ampere: everything we know about Nvidia's RTX 3000 series so far

Last month, Nvidia announced their next-gen Ampere GPU architecture, which is set to form the foundation of their next generation graphics cards, currently being dubbed the RTX 3000 series. While the RTX 3000 series GPUs haven’t been formally announced just yet, it’s only a matter of time before Nvidia lift the lid on their next-gen graphics cards such as the hotly-anticipated RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti, so I thought I’d round up everything we know so far about Nvidia’s Ampere GPU architecture and what it might mean for the RTX 3000 series.

I will, of course, be updating this article on a regular basis as and when more information about Nvidia’s RTX 3000 GPUs gets announced, so watch this space for more details on the RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti’s release date, price and specs. For now, though, here’s everything we know so far.

Nvidia Ampere release date

As mentioned above, Nvidia haven’t even formally announced their RTX 3000 series GPUs yet, but that hasn’t stopped the online rumour mill from suggesting a potential Nvidia Ampere release date of sometime in August 2020.

If that’s true, we can probably expect an announcement from Nvidia pretty soon regarding their Ampere RTX 3000 series, and with all the E3 2020 streams (or whatever we’re calling this month-long period of E3-ness) happening soon, I wouldn’t be surprised if Nvidia took the opportunity to announce something more concrete in the next few weeks.

Indeed, in 2018, Nvidia unveiled their Turing RTX 2000 GPUs at Gamescom, which usually happens in August, so it would make sense for Nvidia to do the same thing again for their RTX 3000 GPUs. This year, Gamescom will be taking place online instead of its usual physical event in Cologne, Germany, but it’s currently slated to run August 27-30th. Could we see an Nvidia RTX 3000 launch then? As always, I’ll keep you up to date on exactly what’s announced as and when it gets confirmed.

Nvidia Ampere specs

When Nvidia unveiled their Ampere GPU architecture at their online GTC 2020 keynote speech in May, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang confirmed that it will be using a 7 nanometer (nm) manufacturing process.

This is significant as Nvidia’s current crop of RTX 2000 series graphics cards, such as the RTX 2080 Ti and RTX 2080 use a 12nm manufacturing process at the moment, so the jump to 7nm should bring with it a considerable leap in performance. The smaller the manufacturing process, the more transistors Nvidia can fit on a piece of silicon, leading to more powerful GPUs and faster performance across the board.

AMD’s Radeon RX 5000 graphics cards such as the RX 5700 XT have already made the leap to 7nm, and their upcoming AMD Navi GPUs are also set to be 7nm as well. As a result, Nvidia’s Ampere GPU architecture will finally bring them in line with their AMD rivals.

Of course, we’ll have to wait for Nvidia to release some specific performance figures before we can get an idea of how much faster their RTX 3000 series cards will be over their existing RTX 2000 GPUs, but the rumour mill is currently convinced that the RTX 3080 Ti will be up to 40% faster than the RTX 2080 Ti thanks to a massive 5376 CUDA cores, 12GB of memory and a 384-bit bus interface.

That could, of course, just be a load of bobbins dreamed up by eager specs leakers, so for now it’s best to take any alleged specs and performance figures floating about the internet with a pinch of salt.

Nvidia Ampere price

The same goes for anyone claiming to know how much Nvidia’s Ampere RTX 3000 graphics cards are going to cost, because that information just isn’t available yet. We can make some educated guesses, of course, based off the current pricing of Nvidia’s RTX 2000 series cards, but until Nvidia do a proper announcement, everything is just speculation at this point.

The only thing we have to go on is what Nvidia’s RTX 2000 cards cost when they launched back in 2018, which you can see in the graph below, along with their respective specs. I’ve also added in the launch prices of Nvidia’s RTX Super cards from last year, too, so we’ve got a complete picture of their current RTX 2000 line-up.

As such, I wouldn’t be surprised if the RTX 3080 Ti’s price (or whatever it’s going to be called) is close to $1200 when it eventually comes out, and I’d imagine the RTX 3080 will cost somewhere in the region of $800, too.

Of course, a lot will depend on the pricing of AMD’s upcoming ‘Big Navi’ GPUs, which are also set to launch sometime before the end of 2020, but if Nvidia really want to win on price, then matching the launch prices of their RTX 2000 cards would certainly go some way to winning over prospective GPU buyers. Until they make a proper announcement, though, it’s currently anyone’s guess what the actual RTX 3000 series pricing is going to be.

That’s all the concrete facts we know about Nvidia Ampere at the moment, but we’ll no doubt be hearing more about Nvidia’s RTX 3000 line-up over the coming months. To stay up to date with everything Nvidia Ampere related, why not pop this article in your bookmarks, as I’ll be adding to it on a regular basis as soon as more information is announced. If the current leaks are anything to go by, the race to become the best graphics card could be about to get very interesting indeed.