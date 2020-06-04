Overcooked is once again Epic's freebie for the week

The dust is finally settling on the Epic Games Store’s giveaways. After a wild few weeks of big sales, surprise drops and store-crashing mystery guests, Epic are playing it safe by putting Overcooked back up for grabs. Almost a year on, the cooperative kitchen calamity is once again your freebie for the week, available to download and keep forever until this time next Thursday.

Granted, any game would have a tough act to follow after the last month. It started with Grand Theft Auto V making a somewhat-unexpected appearance as Epic’s free game, kicking off the store’s summer Mega Sale. Predictably, this absolutely hammered Epic’s servers and left the client reeling, and thousands of tried to snag a rare free copy of Rockstar’s crime ’em up. GTA was followed by Civilisation VI the week after. The week after that, it was Borderlands: The Handsome Collection and the unexpected free release of Sludge Life.



It was never a pace Epic was going to be able to keep up, and it looks like the freebies might be taking it easy for the time being. For what it’s worth though, Overcooked is a proper good time. A great couch co-op chef ’em up about attempting to prepare, cook and serve meals in increasingly perilous situations. It’s one of our favourite co-op games here at RPS for good reason, after all.

It’s just that, well, Overcooked already spent time as an Epic freebie last July. Even back then Overcooked 2 had been sat on the counter for months. It would’ve been nice to see Ghost Town Games’ sequel get some love. Give your younger sibling a shot in the spotlight, eh?

Overcooked is free to snag over on the Epic Games Store until next Thursday, at which point it’ll be replaced by another mystery game. Not announcing next week’s freebie being the way things work now, it seems. Ah, it was fun while it lasted.