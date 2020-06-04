The Oculus Quest is finally back in stock for UK buyers

The Oculus Quest is a great VR headset if you don’t want to be wired in to your PC all the time, but trying to get hold of one has been increasingly difficult these past few months, as stock levels have been pretty patchy to say the least. Still, after returning to US stores last month, the UK has finally received the same treatment.

No discounts on offer, of course – who slashes prices on a product that sells like hotcakes? Still, at least you can save yourself from being price gouged by third party chancers elsewhere on the internet, as Oculus have got it in stock direct from their own website. As usual, you’re looking at £399 for the 64GB version or £499 for the 128GB model.

There’s no microSD card support, so what you buy now is what you’re stuck with forever, although most standalone titles are 500MB to 2GB, so you’ll probably be okay with the cheaper edition. Alas, there’s still no stock at other retailers in the UK, so you’ll have to buy one straight from the source if you’re keen. Quick delivery though: buy today and Oculus reckons you’ll have it on your head by Tuesday June 9th.

For those that aren’t aware of what makes the Oculus Quest quite so special, it’s a standalone headset that can be used for wireless VR or tethered to a gaming PC via a USB cable to play PC VR games like it’s a regular Oculus Rift S, which is currently our top recommendation for the best VR headset you can buy today. And yes, that does include the recently released and rather excellent Half-Life: Alyx, and you can find out how to play Half-Life: Alyx on the Oculus Quest by following our handy guide.

If you do get yourself one, do yourself a favour and also grab The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners at the same time. I’ve been playing it a lot lately and, in short, something that lets you do something this horrible to a zombie in a virtual environment makes it the VR first-person shooter we’ve all been waiting for. And if you need any more VR game suggestions, be sure to check out our list of best VR games, too.