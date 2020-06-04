Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
1

The Oculus Quest is finally back in stock for UK buyers

Alan Martin

Contributor

4th June 2020 / 12:08PM

Half Life Alyx on Oculus Quest

The Oculus Quest is a great VR headset if you don’t want to be wired in to your PC all the time, but trying to get hold of one has been increasingly difficult these past few months, as stock levels have been pretty patchy to say the least. Still, after returning to US stores last month, the UK has finally received the same treatment.

No discounts on offer, of course – who slashes prices on a product that sells like hotcakes? Still, at least you can save yourself from being price gouged by third party chancers elsewhere on the internet, as Oculus have got it in stock direct from their own website. As usual, you’re looking at £399 for the 64GB version or £499 for the 128GB model.

There’s no microSD card support, so what you buy now is what you’re stuck with forever, although most standalone titles are 500MB to 2GB, so you’ll probably be okay with the cheaper edition. Alas, there’s still no stock at other retailers in the UK, so you’ll have to buy one straight from the source if you’re keen. Quick delivery though: buy today and Oculus reckons you’ll have it on your head by Tuesday June 9th.

For those that aren’t aware of what makes the Oculus Quest quite so special, it’s a standalone headset that can be used for wireless VR or tethered to a gaming PC via a USB cable to play PC VR games like it’s a regular Oculus Rift S, which is currently our top recommendation for the best VR headset you can buy today. And yes, that does include the recently released and rather excellent Half-Life: Alyx, and you can find out how to play Half-Life: Alyx on the Oculus Quest by following our handy guide.

If you do get yourself one, do yourself a favour and also grab The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners at the same time. I’ve been playing it a lot lately and, in short, something that lets you do something this horrible to a zombie in a virtual environment makes it the VR first-person shooter we’ve all been waiting for. And if you need any more VR game suggestions, be sure to check out our list of best VR games, too.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Alan Martin

Contributor

Alan is RPS' new deals deputy, rustling up all the latest game and hardware bargains for your discounted deals pleasure.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Drink cola and fight someone in Treachery In Beatdown City

The ninjas are not the issue here

1

Infinity Ward lays out plans to crack down on racism in Call Of Duty

3

Fortnite delays Season 3 in wake of Black Lives Matter protests

Rust's new companion app lets you activate traps from your phone

Latest articles

Drink cola and fight someone in Treachery In Beatdown City

The ninjas are not the issue here

1

Infinity Ward lays out plans to crack down on racism in Call Of Duty

3

Fortnite delays Season 3 in wake of Black Lives Matter protests

Rust's new companion app lets you activate traps from your phone