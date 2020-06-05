EA Play Live delays a week to make space for "important voices being heard around the world"

Electronic Arts are making room for “important voices being heard,” I assume in the Black Lives Matter movement though they don’t name it, by delaying their EA Play Live event by a week. Other online events have done the same this week, leaving space for the public to protest police brutality and other injustices faced by Black people before they encourage a return to discussing their game lineup.

EA Play Live was originally scheduled for Thursday, June 11th. It has now been pushed back to Thursday, June 18th with the same start time—4pm PDT / 7pm EDT / midnight BST.

EA already delayed their Madden NFL 21 announcement for the same reason. Playstation have delayed their showcase event, as have the IGN Expo, the PC Gaming show, and others. The Guerilla Collective have delayed their event, opting to spend this Sunday, June 7th celebrating Black game developers and games with Black protagonists.

EA haven’t said yet what we’ll see during their event, though we can probably expect some bigger announcements as this takes the place of a formal E3 event. That got cancelled because of Covid-19, remember? Crisis on top of crisis, 2020 sure is a treat, eh?

RPS is attempting to keep track of the endless—and now constantly shifting—schedule of digital non-E3 summer events over on one handy page.