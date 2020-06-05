Get a Logitech gaming keyboard, mouse and headset for £65

If you feel like your PC peripherals could do with an upgrade, then Logitech has a great value bundle for you at Currys PC World in the UK. It consists of a gaming keyboard, mouse and headset for a pretty pleasing price of £65, making it a great way to get everything you need in one money-saving package.

Of course, the devil can always be in the details, so it’s reassuring that the models are clearly labelled in the description, and even more reassuring to find they’re a lot more expensive when bought separately. You’re looking at a G213 Prodigy gaming keyboard (£50 on its own), a G203 Prodigy gaming mouse (£25 separately) and a G332 gaming headset (the stereo sibling of our current best gaming headset champion, the Logitech G432, which would normally cost you £50). Tot those prices up and you come to £125, so clearly £65 is pretty decent value, all told.

However, as regular readers will know, this isn’t the only Logitech gaming bundle Currys are selling at a discount. Three weeks ago, I wrote about the Logitech Play Advanced bundle which was selling for £80 at Currys. It’s still the same price today if you’re looking for a fancier mouse and keyboard, but you’ll have to give up the headset as a result. Still, it’s possibly worth considering anyway thanks to the quality of peripherals inside. Specifically, the G502 Hero gaming mouse included in said bundle was voted your favourite last year, and typically sells for around £60 on its own. We haven’t tested the keyboard, but it too sells for £60, making the bundle a pretty tempting proposition in its own right.

Of course some people will prefer a more ‘a la carte’ approach to buying their mice, keyboards and headsets, which is perfectly fine – just expect to pay more along the way. If you’re happy with that, be sure to check out our guides on the best gaming mouse, best gaming keyboard and best gaming headset before you compile your shopping list.