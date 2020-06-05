Summer Games Done Quick will go fully online in August

Earlier in the year, charity speedrunning event Summer Games Done Quick made the decision to delay until August in light of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. Organisers have now made the decision to cancel the on-site parts of the event, opting instead for a fully online event.

Previously, SGDQ had hoped to go ahead with its physical event in Bloomington, MN from August 16-23, 2020. With the continued concern over the pandemic, organisers say “we will move the event to online-only, broadcasting the event from our studio with participants performing speedruns from the safety of their homes.” The dates for SGDQ will remain the same. It’s just the venue that’s changing this time.

In light of COVID-19, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the on-site portion of #SGDQ2020 and instead proceed with an online-only event, Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online. For more information, including submissions and volunteer information: https://t.co/umiMSaefOZ pic.twitter.com/vLKIKNNAqO — Games Done Quick (@GamesDoneQuick) June 5, 2020

In light of the change, SGDQ is reopening speedrunner submissions from June 6th – 17th, presumably to allow for those who wouldn’t have been able to attend in person an opportunity to participate in the now online version. You can find out other details on the GDQ website.

Not long after originally delaying the event, GDQ hosted a Corona Relief Done Quick event raising money for Direct Relief providing medical resources and protective equipment to medical workers during the pandemic.

