The Guerrilla Collective indie showcase has been delayed in support of Black Lives Matter

Guerrilla Collective, the upcoming online showcase for indie developers, has been postponed until June 13th in support of Black Lives Matter. Originally due to start on the 6th, Guerrilla Collective is one of the many not-E3 digital events due to take place over the next couple of weeks, with lots of mystery announcements from a range of devs and publishers like Paradox Interactive and Larian Studios.

In a statement on Twitter, they announced that they’re organising a live stream for June 7th “to highlight Black voices in our industry”. This will focus exclusively on games made by Black developers, and games featuring Black protagonists.

“The Guerrilla Collective came together to create a space where we all find a voice to support each other, our industry and our work. It is the cumulative effort of incredibly diverse teams unified in the creation of a digital event to bring hope and positive content to the world. We recognise this is a time for action and voice for speaking out for justice and change to be heard. We stand united for change, for justice and in support of Black Lives Matter.”

The three-day showcase will now take place on June 13th, 14th and 15th. It looks like we might be on track to hear more about Baldur’s Gate 3 from Larian, as well as see announcements from Disco Elysium developer ZA/UM, Frostpunk creators 11 Bit Studios, and more.

It’s not the only digital event being postponed, though. Many are holding off their big announcements this week in order to give more of a platform to Black voices, in the midst of protests against racism and police violence which were sparked in Amercia, and are now taking place worldwide.

We’ll be keeping our stream schedule up to date to keep you informed of any more changes to the upcoming summer gaming events.