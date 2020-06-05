Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Tune in to USgamer's Black Lives Matter charity stream this evening

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

5th June 2020 / 3:26PM

As you probably already know, America and the rest of the world are in the midst of hundreds of protests fighting back against racism and police brutality. These protests were sparked by the muder of George Floyd, and while his killer has now been charged with second-degree murder, there’s still much more to do to fight back against systemic racism.

To that end, the American contingent of our corporate family, USgamer, are hosting a livestream this evening in support of Black Lives Matter. They’ll be playing games and having chats with journos and hosts from other sites within our network, as well as the good folks from IGN, Kinda Funny, GameSpot and more.

You catch the stream on the USGamer YouTube channel when it all kicks off. Here’s their schedule (all times are BST):

  • 6pm: The Official Kickoff and Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics with the USgamer Staff
  • 7pm: Mario Kart Bonanza with IGN’s Janet Garcia and Matt Kim, GamesIndustry.biz’s Rebekah Valentine, and USG Staff
  • 8pm: Overcooked 2 with Gamespot’s Jordan Ramée and Jeremy Winslow, Fanbyte’s Nicholas Grayson
  • 9pm: Mortal Kombat 11 with Kinda Funny’s Blessing Adeoye Jr. and Imran Khan, Spawn on Me’s Kahlief Adams
  • 10pm: Axe of the Blood God LIVE with RPGSite and VG247’s Alex Donaldson
  • 11pm: Ultimate Chicken Horse with GameSpot’s Alessandro Fillari and Michael Higham
  • 12am: Golf With Your Friends with Giant Bomb’s Jan Ochoa, Ben Pack, and Abby Russell, Vice’s Gita Jackson
  • 1am: Closing Time with USG and Friends

If you don’t have time to tune in but still want to show your support, you can donate directly to the Black Lives Matter Global Network right here, and give what you can to a really important cause.

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

