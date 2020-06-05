Tune in to USgamer's Black Lives Matter charity stream this evening

As you probably already know, America and the rest of the world are in the midst of hundreds of protests fighting back against racism and police brutality. These protests were sparked by the muder of George Floyd, and while his killer has now been charged with second-degree murder, there’s still much more to do to fight back against systemic racism.

To that end, the American contingent of our corporate family, USgamer, are hosting a livestream this evening in support of Black Lives Matter. They’ll be playing games and having chats with journos and hosts from other sites within our network, as well as the good folks from IGN, Kinda Funny, GameSpot and more.

You catch the stream on the USGamer YouTube channel when it all kicks off. Here’s their schedule (all times are BST):

6pm: The Official Kickoff and Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics with the USgamer Staff

7pm: Mario Kart Bonanza with IGN’s Janet Garcia and Matt Kim, GamesIndustry.biz’s Rebekah Valentine, and USG Staff

8pm: Overcooked 2 with Gamespot’s Jordan Ramée and Jeremy Winslow, Fanbyte’s Nicholas Grayson

9pm: Mortal Kombat 11 with Kinda Funny’s Blessing Adeoye Jr. and Imran Khan, Spawn on Me’s Kahlief Adams

10pm: Axe of the Blood God LIVE with RPGSite and VG247’s Alex Donaldson

11pm: Ultimate Chicken Horse with GameSpot’s Alessandro Fillari and Michael Higham

12am: Golf With Your Friends with Giant Bomb’s Jan Ochoa, Ben Pack, and Abby Russell, Vice’s Gita Jackson

1am: Closing Time with USG and Friends

If you don’t have time to tune in but still want to show your support, you can donate directly to the Black Lives Matter Global Network right here, and give what you can to a really important cause.