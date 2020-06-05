Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
2

You can play PUBG for free on Steam this weekend

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

5th June 2020 / 1:08PM

If you’ve ever fancied giving Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds a try, now is probably the time to do it, because over the next few days it’s holding a free weekend. It kicked off yesterday and will run until 6pm BST on Monday the 8th of June, so there’s still plenty of time left to get droppin’ with the boys. And if you suddenly decide PUBG is the battle royale for you, you can pick it up for 50% for the duration of the free weekend.

You can download and play it for free on Steam right now, and if you do wanna buy it that 50% discount brings its price down to a reasonable £14/$15/€15. PUBG Corp do note that you won’t be able to make in-game purchases if you’re just playing the game for free, you need to own it to be able to buy extra stuff.

Short of that, the free weekend gives you access to all of the lovely things there are to do in PUBG. For those of you who fancy the competition, you can take part in the new nitty gritty ranked mode. If you’re completely new to the game however, there’s no need to jump straight into the competitive stuff – you’re actually more likely to be placed with bots in your first few matches.

There are some weird and wonderful things to see in PUBG, too. Last month, the game’s Vikendi map got a big overhaul, expanding its deserted dinosaur theme park. A bit random, I know, but if (like me) you’re the sort of player that’s drawn to game lore, they recently made an in-universe documentary all about the history of said dinosaur theme park. It’s a good bit of fun, and better yet, it’s hosted by none other than Jonathan Frakes.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Playerunknown's Battlegrounds

Have you heard of it?

115

Premature Evaluation: PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

AnotherBattleRoyaleWithAStupidName

80

PUBG guns & weapons [Update 6.2]: PUBG gun stats, best weapons in Season 6

Full stats for all PUBG guns included!

Games like Fortnite - the best battle royale games you can play right now

The Battle Royale of Battle Royales

2

Latest articles

Tune in to USgamer's Black Lives Matter charity stream this evening

The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle impressions: dumpster diving is amazing

Be Oscar the Grouch and live free

3

Monster Train review

TOOT TOOT

9

Here are the best gaming laptop deals you can get for under £1000