What are we all playing this weekend?

After a week where it was somehow Tuesday every single day, it is now the weekend. What’s that, Saturday evening? A takeaway in my pyjamas? Oh, you spoil me. But I can’t, Saturday evening, I’ve promised Saturday afternoon I’d forget what time it was and play games until 2am.

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!

Alice Bee The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle expansion is upon us. I will therefore be spending my time watching a small living doll person eat fish out of the dumpster. And loving every second, I expect. Alice0 Alice0 is on holiday. Colm I’m terrible at online shooters. They more often than not just remind me that my reaction time is putrid in comparison to most who play. But, this weekend, I plan to try once more as I’ll be booting up the much-loved Valorant. If we end up in a match together, please give me a chance to figure out all the buttons. You’ll still win. I just want to feel like I’ve participated. Dave This weekend, I’m a little unsure of what to play. It’s not like I’ve run out of stuff to play, but I’m just not entirely motivated to play anything too heavily involved or with serious themes. I’ve been meaning to play A Short Hike for a while, so maybe this weekend is the one to play it. I might also give Command & Conquer Remastered Collection a go as that will be out by the time the weekend arrives. Graham Graham has been fired yes, yessss this is it, it’s my time now, championeeeee CHAMPIOOOONEEEEE! Imogen Choo choo! I’ve also jumped aboard the Monster Train and OH GOD I can’t get off. This is exactly what happened when I started playing Slay The Spire, why did I think it was a good idea to get into another deck building roguelike? I’m supposed to be doing sessions for two different DnD campaigns this weekend, and all I’m thinking about are ways I can secretly be playing Monster Train at the same time. Katharine I made it to Gaur Plains in Xenoblade Chronicles last weekend, which is hands down the best knee cap in all of games. As a result, I’m going to be picking my way across this knobbly landscape as slowly as possible this weekend as I luxuriate in its glorious music, twisty pathways and oh so lovely sunset vistas. I’ll no doubt squeeze in a bit of Animal Crossing as well, but in my heart I’ll always be in Gaur Plains. Matt Matt has been fired but he’s probably playing, fucking, Monster Train as well. Matthew I am struggling not to play ahead in Divinity Original Sin 2. Alice L and I just recorded the penultimate episode of our 21 month-long let’s play. We’ve hit the point of no return and now I’m looking at that save file like it was a present under the Christmas tree. Also been dabbling with some Diablo 3 on Switch (beautiful port), so hopefully that will distract me. Nate Cor, so many games sitting around on my desktop at the moment, but I’m gonna have to sweep the lot of them aside like a newspaper editor going bananas in a film, so I can play the new Freshwater Frenzy expansion for aquarium management sim Megaquarium. This was quietly my most anticipated game in ages, and from a few hours so far, I’m basically in paradise. Expect glowing comments from me next week. Ollie Subnautica is still laying waste to my downtime. I’ve now started a hardcore game with one life and no oxygen alerts, long before I’m ready to do so. Apparently I wasn’t stressed enough already. Sin I am probably going to eat a heap of doughnuts and ice cream (not togeth… wait, oh my god why wouldn’t that work?) and play Drox Operative 2, which just went into early access. I may also be playing games about FEELINGS and THE WORLD and being A MESS, so strap in, kids, we’re goin’ maudlin.

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?