Bloodborne is coming to PC, rumours claim

Over the weekend, Twitter’s rumour mill started spinning up again, as multiple accounts posted all sorts of teasery info about Bloodborne potentially getting PC and PlayStation 5 ports. None of this is official, of course, though it’s kind of reminiscent of when similar rumours started going around about PlayStation exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn earlier this year – and that’s coming out on PC this summer. So, it seems at least somewhat likely that Bloodborne could be next in line, so let’s take a look at what we know about this rumour so far.

It all kicked off when streamer “CaseyExplosion” offered to donate $100 to a racial justice charity if someone would leak some “juicy details” about any upcoming Bloodborne news. And it seems like someone actually did take her up on that offer, because the next tweet was a screenshot of said money being donated, followed by a thread “confirming” that Bloodborne would indeed be making its way to PC.

“Yes Bloodborne *will* be coming to PC,” she wrote. “I’ve had it confirmed by a very trusted source, and I have a lot of faith in the company who’s doing the port, you won’t be disappointed. It genuinely is happening.”

Once this all started circulating, multiple games industry folks chimed in to validate the rumour further.

“Not going to comment specifically on Bloodborne on PC rumors, but suffice to say From Soft fans probably have a lot of reasons to be happy in the next two years,” tweeted former Game Informer editor Imran Khan.

A YouTube video by the channel “PC Gaming Inquisition” went up shortly after, going even further to claim that Bloodborne would be coming to Steam, and that Bluepoint Games are helping with the port – a studio who are allegedly working on a Demon’s Souls remake.



If you’re not had the chance to play 2015’s Bloodborne, it’s a brilliant gothic action RPG from Dark Souls developers, From Software. Now, all these tweets and rumours from people with their secret sources should be taken with a pinch of salt. Having said that, the game is published by Sony, and a PC port would make a lot of sense considering they sort of insinuated that they want more PlayStation exclusives to come to PC. Back when Horizon’s PC release was announced, Hermen Hulst, head of Sony’s Worldwide Studios said he thought it was important to “stay open to new ideas of how to introduce more people to PlayStation and show people maybe what they’ve been missing out on.”

And from the point of view of someone who loves Bloodborne with all their heart, I think it’d be a bloody brilliant idea. I mean, considering Sony’s catalogue of exclusive stuff, it’s a pretty safe option for them, right? Bloodborne is already well-loved, and there’s an existing fanbase of Dark Souls players on PC who I’m sure would love a new FromSoft game to get stuck into (if they haven’t been able to play Bloodborne already).



It amazes me to this day that the Soulsborne games have such an active player base still. I’ve played both Bloodborne and Dark Souls 3 recently and there are always a few helpful cooperators to summon in at bosses (or a few unhelpful invaders who fancy a scuffle). But even still, it’s nothing compared to when these games first released. What I’d give to go back to when Bloodborne first came out, and be able to see the spirits of so many players wandering through the same areas as you. In a game that otherwise makes you feel very alone, there’s an overwhelming sense of community when you can actually see other players facing the same trials as you.

I’m just so excited for PC players to experience Bloodborne. If you’ve played Dark Souls you’ll understand the sort of community aspects I mean – all that time spent summoning in allies and trying to figure out FromSoft’s obscure lore together. I think I’ve reached a point where I’m just trying to will this PC port into existence, and I haven’t even gotten to the part where I yammer on about how Bloodborne’s combat would be sooooo much nicer in 60fps.

But I digress, maybe Sony will officially bless us with some awesome Bloodborne news in the near future. I reckon it’s likely, what about you, dear reader?

And what else would you like Sony port to PC? Some of the PlayStation exclusives we’d love to see are things like Ratchet And Clank, Shadow Of The Colossus and Marvel’s Spider-Man.