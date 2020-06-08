Minecraft Dungeons secret levels guide
All the mission loot tables
Some story missions in Minecraft Dungeons can contain a secret level. Some are always in the same place, but others may take multiple trips to unlock. When they are unlocked these secret missions could be long, semi-randomised dungeons, or they could be shorter levels with the chance to find some decent gear.
In our Minecraft Dungeons secret levels guide, we will be giving you all the secret level locations. All missions have a list of items that can appear, so it’s worth knowing in advance where to unlock specific equipment. We will also go over what items are available in every mission in the game on all difficulty settings. We have recently unlocked Apocalypse difficulty, so are filling in the gaps for what items you can find in each mission.
- Minecraft Dungeons secret level locations
- Minecraft Dungeons loot tables
- Minecraft Dungeons guide series
The secret missions are relatively easy to find once you know what you’re looking for, but they can be easily missed. While Creepy Crypt will always appear in the same spot, it seems that the rest randomly appear at higher difficulties.
Here is a list of all the known locations for the secret levels:
|Secret mission
|Found in Story mission
|Secret mission location
|Creepy Crypt
|Creeper Woods
|A path will branch off to the left after you rescue the villager.
At the end of the path is a a clearing with a big temple. Press the button to the right of the door to open it. Once you're inside the temple, click the glowing green map to unlock the secret mission.
|Soggy Cave
|Soggy Swamp
|This one doesn't always appear. Repeatedly play the level for a chance to see it.
This one can be found just after the supply area once you've emerged from the cave. If there is a branch from the main path, it will lead to a second cave. This is the one just before the boss. Go inside, activate the switch, and recover the map from the pedestal.
|Arch Haven
|Pumpkin Pastures
|This one doesn't always appear. Repeatedly play the level for a chance to see it.
You will see a path just off to the side of a giant fort. At the end of the path, there is a ship. Go below deck and kill all the monsters to find the map.
|Underhalls
|Highblock Halls
|At the beginning of the level, you'll climb down a double staircase with a wall at the bottom with two shields on it. Activate one of the shields to open a hidden door. The map is inside.
|???
|Camp
|Have a look at our Minecraft Dungeons runes guide for the steps to unlock this level.
Every level in Minecraft Dungeons, whether they are story missions or secret missions, have separate loot tables. Items can be found by defeating enemies or opening chests, but only ones from a designated item list. New items can be found at higher difficulty tiers.
We will be listing all of the missions and the items that can be found within each one in the sections below. Note that we have separated each item table by the difficulty groups. This is not to be confused with the difficulty tiers for each mission.
- Default
- Adventure (complete the campaign on Default difficulty)
- Apocalypse (complete the campaign on Adventure difficulty)
To skip to the loot table for the level you’re looking for, simply click on the links below:
- Creeper Woods
- Creepy Crypt (Secret level)
- Soggy Swamp
- Soggy Cave (Secret level)
- Pumpkin Pastures
- Arch Haven (Secret level)
- Cacti Canyon
- Redstone Mines
- Fiery Forge
- Desert Temple
- Highblock Halls
- Underhalls (Secret level)
- Obsidian Pinnacle
- ??? (Secret level)
Creeper Woods
|Difficulty Tier
|Gear Drops
|Artefact Drops
|Default Tier
|Sword
Axe
Bow
Hunter's Armour
Wolf Armour
|Boots of Swiftness
Death Cap Mushroom
Tasty Bone
|Adventure Tier
|Sword
Axe
Bow
Hunter's Armour
Wolf Armour
Soul Armour
|Boots of Swiftness
Death Cap Mushroom
Tasty Bone
Torment Quiver
|Apocalypse Tier
|Sword
Axe
Bow
Hunter's Armour
Wolf Armour
Soul Armour
Soul Bow
Spear
|Boots of Swiftness
Death Cap Mushroom
Tasty Bone
Torment Quiver
Creepy Crypt
|Difficulty Tier
|Gear Drops
|Artefact Drops
|Default Tier
|Sword
Pickaxe
Bow
Hunter's Armour
|Boots of Swiftness
Fishing Rod
Tasty Bone
|Adventure Tier
|Sword
Pickaxe
Bow
Hunter's Armour
Soul Bow
Phantom Armour
|Boots of Swiftness
Fishing Rod
Tasty Bone
Ghost Cloak
|Apocalypse Tier
|Sword
Pickaxe
Bow
Hunter's Armour
Soul Bow
Phantom Armour
Battle Robe
|Boots of Swiftness
Fishing Rod
Tasty Bone
Ghost Cloak
Soggy Swamp
|Difficulty Tier
|Gear Drops
|Artefact Drops
|Default Tier
|Glaive
Daggers
Hunting Bow
Scatter Crossbow
Evocation Robe
|Harvester
Fishing Rod
Soul Eater
Totem of Regeneration
|Adventurer Tier
|Glaive
Daggers
Hunting Bow
Scatter Crossbow
Evocation Robe
Soul Knife
Mystery Armour
|Harvester
Fishing Rod
Soul Eater
Totem of Regeneration
Lightning Rod
|Apocalypse Tier
|Glaive
Daggers
Hunting Bow
Scatter Crossbow
Evocation Robe
Soul Knife
Mystery Armour
Double Axe
|Harvester
Fishing Rod
Soul Eater
Totem of Regeneration
Lightning Rod
Soggy Cave
|Difficulty Tier
|Gear Drops
|Artefact Drops
|Default Tier
|Daggers
Cutlass
Hunting Bow
Evocation Robe
|Fishing Rod
Soul Healer
Totem of Regeneration
|Adventure Tier
|Daggers
Cutlass
Hunting Bow
Evocation Robe
Gauntlets
Phantom Armour
|Fishing Rod
Lightning Rod
Soul Healer
Totem of Regeneration
|Apocalypse Tier
|Daggers
Cutlass
Hunting Bow
Evocation Robe
Gauntlets
Phantom Armour
Double Axe
|Fishing Rod
Lightning Rod
Soul Healer
Totem of Regeneration
Pumpkin Pastures
|Difficulty Tier
|Gear Drops
|Artefact Drops
|Default Tier
|Sword
Sickles
Longbow
Scale Mail
Hunter's Armour
|Light Feather
Wind Horn
Flaming Quiver
|Adventurer Tier
|Sword
Sickles
Longbow
Scale Mail
Hunter's Armour
Soul Scythe
|Light Feather
Wind Horn
Flaming Quiver
Corrupted Beacon
|Apocalypse Tier
|Sword
Sickles
Longbow
Scale Mail
Hunter's Armour
Soul Scythe
|Light Feather
Wind Horn
Flaming Quiver
Corrupted Beacon
Golem Kit
Arch Haven
|Difficulty Tier
|Gear Drops
|Artefact Drops
|Default Tier
|Sickles
Longbow
Soul Crossbow
Mercenary Armour
|Light Feather
Wind Horn
Wonderful Wheat
|Adventure Tier
|Sickles
Longbow
Soul Crossbow
Mercenary Armour
Soul Scythe
|Light Feather
Wind Horn
Wonderful Wheat
Love Medallion
|Apocalypse Tier
|Sickles
Longbow
Soul Crossbow
Mercenary Armour
Soul Scythe
Guard's Armour
Champion's Armour
|Light Feather
Wind Horn
Wonderful Wheat
Love Medallion
Cacti Canyon
|Difficulty Tier
|Gear Drops
|Artefact Drops
|Default Tier
|Cutlass
Trickbow
Longbow
Crossbow
Heavy Crossbow
Mercenary Armour
Spelunker Armour
|Wind Horn
Wonderful Wheat
Corrupted Beacon
Totem of Shielding
|Adventurer Tier
|Cutlass
Trickbow
Longbow
Crossbow
Heavy Crossbow
Mercenary Armour
Spelunker Armour
Shortbow
Gauntlets
|Wind Horn
Wonderful Wheat
Corrupted Beacon
Totem of Shielding
|Apocalypse Tier
|Cutlass
Trickbow
Longbow
Crossbow
Heavy Crossbow
Mercenary Armour
Spelunker Armour
Shortbow
Gauntlets
Champion's Armour
|Wind Horn
Wonderful Wheat
Corrupted Beacon
Totem of Shielding
Redstone Mines
|Difficulty Tier
|Gear Drops
|Artefact Drops
|Default Tier
|Daggers
Pickaxe
Rapid Crossbow
Wolf Armour
Spelunker Armour
|Fireworks Arrow
Harvester
Corrupted Beacon
|Adventurer Tier
|Daggers
Pickaxe
Rapid Crossbow
Wolf Armour
Spelunker Armour
Thief Armour
Phantom Armour
|Fireworks Arrow
Harvester
Corrupted Beacon
Tasty Bone
|Apocalypse Tier
|Daggers
Pickaxe
Rapid Crossbow
Wolf Armour
Spelunker Armour
Thief Armour
Phantom Armour
Battle Robe
|Fireworks Arrow
Harvester
Corrupted Beacon
Tasty Bone
Fiery Forge
|Difficulty Tier
|Gear Drops
|Artefact Drops
|Default Tier
|Cutlass
Great Hammer
Power Bow
Reinforced Mail
Mercenary Armour
|Iron Hide Amulet
Soul Healer
Totem of Regeneration
Flaming Quiver
|Adventurer Tier
|Cutlass
Great Hammer
Power Bow
Reinforced Mail
Mercenary Armour
Scale Mail
Plate Armour
Exploding Crossbow
|Iron Hide Amulet
Soul Healer
Totem of Regeneration
Flaming Quiver
|Apocalypse Tier
|Cutlass
Great Hammer
Power Bow
Reinforced Mail
Mercenary Armour
Scale Mail
Plate Armour
Exploding Crossbow
Dark Armour
|Iron Hide Amulet
Soul Healer
Totem of Regeneration
Flaming Quiver
Desert Temple
|Difficulty Tier
|Gear Drops
|Artefact Drops
|Default Tier
|Glaive
Soul Knife
Shortbow
Thief Armour
Grim Armour
|Boots of Swiftness
Shock Powder
Totem of Shielding
Torment Quiver
|Adventurer Tier
|Glaive
Soul Knife
Shortbow
Thief Armour
Grim Armour
Sickles
Mystery Armour
|Boots of Swiftness
Shock Powder
Totem of Shielding
Torment Quiver
|Apocalypse Tier
|Glaive
Soul Knife
Shortbow
Thief Armour
Grim Armour
Sickles
Mystery Armour
|Boots of Swiftness
Shock Powder
Totem of Shielding
Torment Quiver
Gong of Weakening
Highblock Halls
|Difficulty Tier
|Gear Drops
|Artefact Drops
|Default Tier
|Mace
Axe
Power Bow
Scatter Crossbow
Soul Robe
|Fireworks Arrow
Light Feather
Death Cap Mushroom
|Adventurer Tier
|Mace
Axe
Power Bow
Scatter Crossbow
Soul Robe
Rapid Crossbow
|Fireworks Arrow
Light Feather
Death Cap Mushroom
Love Medallion
|Apocalypse Tier
|Mace
Axe
Power Bow
Scatter Crossbow
Soul Robe
Rapid Crossbow
Guard's Armour
|Fireworks Arrow
Light Feather
Death Cap Mushroom
Love Medallion
Underhalls
|Difficulty Tier
|Gear Drops
|Artefact Drops
|Default Tier
|Mace
Great Hammer
Power Bow
Soul Robe
|Firework Arrow
Iron Hide Amulet
Totem of Shielding
|Adventure Tier
|Mace
Great Hammer
Power Bow
Soul Robe
Exploding Crossbow
|Firework Arrow
Iron Hide Amulet
Totem of Shielding
Love Medallion
|Apocalypse Tier
|Mace
Great Hammer
Power Bow
Soul Robe
Exploding Crossbow
Spear
Dark Armour
|Firework Arrow
Iron Hide Amulet
Totem of Shielding
Love Medallion
Obsidian Pinnacle
|Difficulty Tier
|Gear Drops
|Artefact Drops
|Default Tier
|Claymore
Crossbow
Heavy Crossbow
Soul Crossbow
Evocation Robe
Grim Armour
|Shock Powder
Wonderful Wheat
Lightning Rod
|Adventurer Tier
|Claymore
Crossbow
Heavy Crossbow
Soul Crossbow
Evocation Robe
Grim Armour
Great Hammer
|Shock Powder
Wonderful Wheat
Lightning Rod
Ghost Cloak
|Apocalypse Tier
|Claymore
Crossbow
Heavy Crossbow
Soul Crossbow
Evocation Robe
Grim Armour
Great Hammer
?
|Shock Powder
Wonderful Wheat
Lightning Rod
Ghost Cloak
???
|Difficulty Tier
|Gear Drops
|Artefact Drops
|Default Tier
|Claymore
Mace
Soul Crossbow
Wolf Armour
|Harvester
Death Cap Mushroom
Flaming Quiver
|Adventure Tier
|Claymore
Mace
Soul Crossbow
Wolf Armour
Soul Scythe
Exploding Crossbow
|Harvester
Death Cap Mushroom
Flaming Quiver
|Apocalypse Tier
|Claymore
Mace
Soul Crossbow
Wolf Armour
Soul Scythe
Exploding Crossbow
|Harvester
Death Cap Mushroom
Flaming Quiver
Golem Kit
Gong of Weakening
Thanks for reading our Minecraft Dungeons loot tables guide. You’ll find plenty more guides for the game in the section below, so do check them out.
