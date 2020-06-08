Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Minecraft Dungeons secret levels guide

All the mission loot tables

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

8th June 2020 / 10:35AM

Featured post Minecraft Dungeons loot tables

Some story missions in Minecraft Dungeons can contain a secret level. Some are always in the same place, but others may take multiple trips to unlock. When they are unlocked these secret missions could be long, semi-randomised dungeons, or they could be shorter levels with the chance to find some decent gear.

Minecraft Dungeons secret levels guide

In our Minecraft Dungeons secret levels guide, we will be giving you all the secret level locations. All missions have a list of items that can appear, so it’s worth knowing in advance where to unlock specific equipment. We will also go over what items are available in every mission in the game on all difficulty settings. We have recently unlocked Apocalypse difficulty, so are filling in the gaps for what items you can find in each mission.

Minecraft Dungeons loot tables

This is just outside the boat that can appear in Pumpkin Pastures. It doesn’t always appear.

Minecraft Dungeons secret level locations

The secret missions are relatively easy to find once you know what you’re looking for, but they can be easily missed. While Creepy Crypt will always appear in the same spot, it seems that the rest randomly appear at higher difficulties.

Here is a list of all the known locations for the secret levels:

Secret mission Found in Story mission Secret mission location
Creepy Crypt Creeper Woods A path will branch off to the left after you rescue the villager.
At the end of the path is a a clearing with a big temple. Press the button to the right of the door to open it. Once you're inside the temple, click the glowing green map to unlock the secret mission.
Soggy Cave Soggy Swamp This one doesn't always appear. Repeatedly play the level for a chance to see it.
This one can be found just after the supply area once you've emerged from the cave. If there is a branch from the main path, it will lead to a second cave. This is the one just before the boss. Go inside, activate the switch, and recover the map from the pedestal.
Arch Haven Pumpkin Pastures This one doesn't always appear. Repeatedly play the level for a chance to see it.
You will see a path just off to the side of a giant fort. At the end of the path, there is a ship. Go below deck and kill all the monsters to find the map.
Underhalls Highblock Halls At the beginning of the level, you'll climb down a double staircase with a wall at the bottom with two shields on it. Activate one of the shields to open a hidden door. The map is inside.
??? Camp Have a look at our Minecraft Dungeons runes guide for the steps to unlock this level.

Minecraft Dungeons loot tables

Every level in Minecraft Dungeons, whether they are story missions or secret missions, have separate loot tables. Items can be found by defeating enemies or opening chests, but only ones from a designated item list. New items can be found at higher difficulty tiers.

We will be listing all of the missions and the items that can be found within each one in the sections below. Note that we have separated each item table by the difficulty groups. This is not to be confused with the difficulty tiers for each mission.

  • Default
  • Adventure (complete the campaign on Default difficulty)
  • Apocalypse (complete the campaign on Adventure difficulty)

To skip to the loot table for the level you’re looking for, simply click on the links below:

Creeper Woods

Difficulty Tier Gear Drops Artefact Drops
Default Tier Sword
Axe
Bow
Hunter's Armour
Wolf Armour		 Boots of Swiftness
Death Cap Mushroom
Tasty Bone
Adventure Tier Sword
Axe
Bow
Hunter's Armour
Wolf Armour
Soul Armour		 Boots of Swiftness
Death Cap Mushroom
Tasty Bone
Torment Quiver
Apocalypse Tier Sword
Axe
Bow
Hunter's Armour
Wolf Armour
Soul Armour
Soul Bow
Spear		 Boots of Swiftness
Death Cap Mushroom
Tasty Bone
Torment Quiver

Creepy Crypt

Difficulty Tier Gear Drops Artefact Drops
Default Tier Sword
Pickaxe
Bow
Hunter's Armour		 Boots of Swiftness
Fishing Rod
Tasty Bone
Adventure Tier Sword
Pickaxe
Bow
Hunter's Armour
Soul Bow
Phantom Armour		 Boots of Swiftness
Fishing Rod
Tasty Bone
Ghost Cloak
Apocalypse Tier Sword
Pickaxe
Bow
Hunter's Armour
Soul Bow
Phantom Armour
Battle Robe		 Boots of Swiftness
Fishing Rod
Tasty Bone
Ghost Cloak

Soggy Swamp

Difficulty Tier Gear Drops Artefact Drops
Default Tier Glaive
Daggers
Hunting Bow
Scatter Crossbow
Evocation Robe		 Harvester
Fishing Rod
Soul Eater
Totem of Regeneration
Adventurer Tier Glaive
Daggers
Hunting Bow
Scatter Crossbow
Evocation Robe
Soul Knife
Mystery Armour		 Harvester
Fishing Rod
Soul Eater
Totem of Regeneration
Lightning Rod
Apocalypse Tier Glaive
Daggers
Hunting Bow
Scatter Crossbow
Evocation Robe
Soul Knife
Mystery Armour
Double Axe		 Harvester
Fishing Rod
Soul Eater
Totem of Regeneration
Lightning Rod

Soggy Cave

Difficulty Tier Gear Drops Artefact Drops
Default Tier Daggers
Cutlass
Hunting Bow
Evocation Robe		 Fishing Rod
Soul Healer
Totem of Regeneration
Adventure Tier Daggers
Cutlass
Hunting Bow
Evocation Robe
Gauntlets
Phantom Armour		 Fishing Rod
Lightning Rod
Soul Healer
Totem of Regeneration
Apocalypse Tier Daggers
Cutlass
Hunting Bow
Evocation Robe
Gauntlets
Phantom Armour
Double Axe		 Fishing Rod
Lightning Rod
Soul Healer
Totem of Regeneration

Pumpkin Pastures

Difficulty Tier Gear Drops Artefact Drops
Default Tier Sword
Sickles
Longbow
Scale Mail
Hunter's Armour		 Light Feather
Wind Horn
Flaming Quiver
Adventurer Tier Sword
Sickles
Longbow
Scale Mail
Hunter's Armour
Soul Scythe		 Light Feather
Wind Horn
Flaming Quiver
Corrupted Beacon
Apocalypse Tier Sword
Sickles
Longbow
Scale Mail
Hunter's Armour
Soul Scythe		 Light Feather
Wind Horn
Flaming Quiver
Corrupted Beacon
Golem Kit

Arch Haven

Difficulty Tier Gear Drops Artefact Drops
Default Tier Sickles
Longbow
Soul Crossbow
Mercenary Armour 		Light Feather
Wind Horn
Wonderful Wheat
Adventure Tier Sickles
Longbow
Soul Crossbow
Mercenary Armour
Soul Scythe		 Light Feather
Wind Horn
Wonderful Wheat
Love Medallion
Apocalypse Tier Sickles
Longbow
Soul Crossbow
Mercenary Armour
Soul Scythe
Guard's Armour
Champion's Armour		 Light Feather
Wind Horn
Wonderful Wheat
Love Medallion

Cacti Canyon

Difficulty Tier Gear Drops Artefact Drops
Default Tier Cutlass
Trickbow
Longbow
Crossbow
Heavy Crossbow
Mercenary Armour
Spelunker Armour		 Wind Horn
Wonderful Wheat
Corrupted Beacon
Totem of Shielding
Adventurer Tier Cutlass
Trickbow
Longbow
Crossbow
Heavy Crossbow
Mercenary Armour
Spelunker Armour
Shortbow
Gauntlets		 Wind Horn
Wonderful Wheat
Corrupted Beacon
Totem of Shielding
Apocalypse Tier Cutlass
Trickbow
Longbow
Crossbow
Heavy Crossbow
Mercenary Armour
Spelunker Armour
Shortbow
Gauntlets
Champion's Armour		 Wind Horn
Wonderful Wheat
Corrupted Beacon
Totem of Shielding

Redstone Mines

Difficulty Tier Gear Drops Artefact Drops
Default Tier Daggers
Pickaxe
Rapid Crossbow
Wolf Armour
Spelunker Armour		 Fireworks Arrow
Harvester
Corrupted Beacon
Adventurer Tier Daggers
Pickaxe
Rapid Crossbow
Wolf Armour
Spelunker Armour
Thief Armour
Phantom Armour		 Fireworks Arrow
Harvester
Corrupted Beacon
Tasty Bone
Apocalypse Tier Daggers
Pickaxe
Rapid Crossbow
Wolf Armour
Spelunker Armour
Thief Armour
Phantom Armour
Battle Robe		 Fireworks Arrow
Harvester
Corrupted Beacon
Tasty Bone

Fiery Forge

Difficulty Tier Gear Drops Artefact Drops
Default Tier Cutlass
Great Hammer
Power Bow
Reinforced Mail
Mercenary Armour		 Iron Hide Amulet
Soul Healer
Totem of Regeneration
Flaming Quiver
Adventurer Tier Cutlass
Great Hammer
Power Bow
Reinforced Mail
Mercenary Armour
Scale Mail
Plate Armour
Exploding Crossbow		 Iron Hide Amulet
Soul Healer
Totem of Regeneration
Flaming Quiver
Apocalypse Tier Cutlass
Great Hammer
Power Bow
Reinforced Mail
Mercenary Armour
Scale Mail
Plate Armour
Exploding Crossbow
Dark Armour		 Iron Hide Amulet
Soul Healer
Totem of Regeneration
Flaming Quiver

Desert Temple

Difficulty Tier Gear Drops Artefact Drops
Default Tier Glaive
Soul Knife
Shortbow
Thief Armour
Grim Armour		 Boots of Swiftness
Shock Powder
Totem of Shielding
Torment Quiver
Adventurer Tier Glaive
Soul Knife
Shortbow
Thief Armour
Grim Armour
Sickles
Mystery Armour		 Boots of Swiftness
Shock Powder
Totem of Shielding
Torment Quiver
Apocalypse Tier Glaive
Soul Knife
Shortbow
Thief Armour
Grim Armour
Sickles
Mystery Armour		 Boots of Swiftness
Shock Powder
Totem of Shielding
Torment Quiver
Gong of Weakening

Highblock Halls

Difficulty Tier Gear Drops Artefact Drops
Default Tier Mace
Axe
Power Bow
Scatter Crossbow
Soul Robe		 Fireworks Arrow
Light Feather
Death Cap Mushroom
Adventurer Tier Mace
Axe
Power Bow
Scatter Crossbow
Soul Robe
Rapid Crossbow		 Fireworks Arrow
Light Feather
Death Cap Mushroom
Love Medallion
Apocalypse Tier Mace
Axe
Power Bow
Scatter Crossbow
Soul Robe
Rapid Crossbow
Guard's Armour		 Fireworks Arrow
Light Feather
Death Cap Mushroom
Love Medallion

Underhalls

Difficulty Tier Gear Drops Artefact Drops
Default Tier Mace
Great Hammer
Power Bow
Soul Robe		 Firework Arrow
Iron Hide Amulet
Totem of Shielding
Adventure Tier Mace
Great Hammer
Power Bow
Soul Robe
Exploding Crossbow		 Firework Arrow
Iron Hide Amulet
Totem of Shielding
Love Medallion
Apocalypse Tier Mace
Great Hammer
Power Bow
Soul Robe
Exploding Crossbow
Spear
Dark Armour		 Firework Arrow
Iron Hide Amulet
Totem of Shielding
Love Medallion

Obsidian Pinnacle

Difficulty Tier Gear Drops Artefact Drops
Default Tier Claymore
Crossbow
Heavy Crossbow
Soul Crossbow
Evocation Robe
Grim Armour		 Shock Powder
Wonderful Wheat
Lightning Rod
Adventurer Tier Claymore
Crossbow
Heavy Crossbow
Soul Crossbow
Evocation Robe
Grim Armour
Great Hammer		 Shock Powder
Wonderful Wheat
Lightning Rod
Ghost Cloak
Apocalypse Tier Claymore
Crossbow
Heavy Crossbow
Soul Crossbow
Evocation Robe
Grim Armour
Great Hammer
?		 Shock Powder
Wonderful Wheat
Lightning Rod
Ghost Cloak

???

Difficulty Tier Gear Drops Artefact Drops
Default Tier Claymore
Mace
Soul Crossbow
Wolf Armour		 Harvester
Death Cap Mushroom
Flaming Quiver
Adventure Tier Claymore
Mace
Soul Crossbow
Wolf Armour
Soul Scythe
Exploding Crossbow		 Harvester
Death Cap Mushroom
Flaming Quiver
Apocalypse Tier Claymore
Mace
Soul Crossbow
Wolf Armour
Soul Scythe
Exploding Crossbow		 Harvester
Death Cap Mushroom
Flaming Quiver
Golem Kit
Gong of Weakening

Minecraft Dungeons loot tables

Minecraft Dungeons guide series

Thanks for reading our Minecraft Dungeons loot tables guide. You’ll find plenty more guides for the game in the section below, so do check them out.

Tagged with , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

As guides writer for Rock, Paper, Shotgun, it is my privilege to understand how to play certain games well, so that newer players can understand the more complex things about them.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Minecraft Dungeons review

A worthy pick

13

Minecraft Dungeons runes guide: every hidden location

Moo?

Minecraft Dungeons guide: 30 top tips for beginners

Tips for exploring levels and building characters

Minecraft Dungeons multiplayer guide: crossplay explained

How to set up local and online multiplayer

Latest articles

These are the best 1080p graphics card deals we've seen in ages

1

Satisfactory review (early access)

Coal-hearted

7

I like that Destiny 2's first live event was slow, but I wish Bungie communicated this better

1

It looks like Apex Legends secret bunkers will open next week