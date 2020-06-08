Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Need For Speed Heat's final update brings crossplay tomorrow

Lauren Morton

Contributor

8th June 2020 / 7:55PM

Criterion Games have announced they’ll be taking the wheel for the next Need For Speed game, shifting Need For Speed Heat into low gear. Even as the current racing game takes the next exit, the final update is one worth mentioning. As of Tuesday, June 9th, Need For Speed Heat will allow cross-play between all PC and console players.

“We’ve always believed that games are better with friends,” say Criterion in their announcement. “We don’t want your platform of choice to be a barrier for that experience.” When the update drops tomorrow, all players will be able to opt in to cross-play through the in game “find players” menu. They note that NFS Heat will be the first Electronic Arts game to offer cross-play.

Criterion are already looking forward to the next NFS game as well. “As players continue to tear it up in Palm City, we’re listening to what you love about this experience, and what you all believe could be even better,” they say. “With these insights, we have a terrific foundation to create the most expressive, most socially connected, action-packed game yet for Need for Speed fans and beyond.”

You can find the rest of the patch notes for tomorrow’s update on EA’s forum.

That’s not the only recent change for NFS Heat, which just recently arrived on Steam with lots of other EA games. It’s currently 60% off for £24/€28/$30.

