These are the best 1080p graphics card deals we've seen in ages

If you’ve been waiting for a great graphics card deal recently, you’ve probably noticed it’s been pretty slim pickings these last couple of months. Fortunately, graphics card prices finally seem to be on their way down at the moment, with Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1660 Super hitting a new low of £219 in the UK, and several AMD cards getting some nice rebate offers over in the US, including the RX 5500 XT and RX 5700 XT. Here’s our pick of the bunch.

First up, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super saw a £10 price cut in the UK this week, making it £219 at Amazon and Overclockers UK. This particular version comes from Palit, and is one of their mini single-fan models, making it a great fit for tiny PC builds.

To be clear, this is far from the cheapest it’s ever been. Once upon a time, you could get this Palit model for around £200 when it came out at the end of last year – but again: pandemic. It’s dropped to £220 a couple of times in the last few weeks, but has quickly shot back up again to £225 or even £235 shortly thereafter. Indeed, the last time it cost less than £219 was all the way back in mid-April, according to our Keepa price tracker, where you could have picked one up for £210. Still, £10-20 here or there isn’t much in the grand scheme of things, and the GTX 1660 Super is still a good value graphics card if you want a decent 1080p powerhouse.

Indeed, as you may have noticed from our Graphics card deals hub recently, the GTX 1660 Super is the only Nvidia card worth buying at the moment out of the entire GTX 16-series family, as prices for the regular GTX 1660 and GTX 1660 Ti just too high to be worth bothering with at the moment. To see how all three cards compare, have a read of our GTX 1660 vs 1660 Super and GTX 1660 Super vs 1660 Ti comparison articles.

Meanwhile, over in the US, things are looking good for people that prefer their graphics cards from AMD. A couple of ASRock’s Radeon cards are subject to a $20 mail-in rebate over at Newegg right now, which makes them pretty competitively priced compared to their Nvidia competition.

The Radeon RX 5500 XT is currently listed at $180, for example, but drops to $160 if you follow the mail-in instructions, while AMD’s best graphics card, the RX 5700 XT, drops from a list price of $380 to $360 – which isn’t bad, as it’s already marked as $30 off.

Newegg prices are a little harder to track than Amazon’s, but these are still the cheapest prices we’ve seen for both of these graphics cards in months. The last time the RX 5500 XT cost $160 was all the way back in March, for example, and the RX 5700 XT has been yo-yoing up and down between $380 and $360 for the last few months. There was a brief period back in early March where you could have picked one up for $335, but recently it’s been up nearer $370 or $380, making this a decent time to buy if you’re after something with RTX 2070 levels of power but doesn’t cost more than $400. To see how the two cards stack up, have a read of our Nvidia RTX 2070 vs 2070 Super vs RX 5700 XT comparison article.

Of course, both AMD cards were even better value when AMD’s free games bundle was in effect, but that sadly expired at the end of May. AMD haven’t announced if they’re going to do a new one any time soon, but if you’re in the market for a new graphics card and don’t have time to wait to see if anything better comes along, then the above options still represent decent value for money in a tricky time. To see how they compare to the rest of today’s graphics cards, make sure to visit our regularly updated Graphics card deals hub page.