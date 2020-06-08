Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Valorant error codes list: how to solve "something unusual has happened", Error 43, and more

What to do when "something unusual has happened"

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

8th June 2020 / 5:11PM

Featured post

Valorant may be a polished gem of a shooter, but its closed beta and launch has been far from steady for some players. Error 43 codes, timeout errors, and more have been plaguing a portion of the playerbase for some time now. But our Valorant error codes guide will try to equip you with all the ammo you need to shoot down these error messages and get you back into the game as soon as possible!

Valorant timeout error – “something unusual has happened”

We’ll look at all the established error codes in a moment, but first: let’s fix the timeout issue that has been plaguing various Valorant players recently:

TIMEOUT

Something unusual has happened and it is taking longer than expected to load. Please restart to try again or reach out to Riot Support.

If you’ve received this error and it doesn’t go away after restarting, you’re not alone. Fortunately, it seems the playerbase has figured out a link between this issue and the presence of Gigabyte programs such as App Centre and Easy Tune on your PC. Simply uninstall all of these programs from your PC, then restart the PC and boot up Valorant again.

Valorant error codes list

Riot Games have handily supplied a table of all possible Valorant error codes, with a few words on what to do in each case. Have a read of the table below.

Code Meaning Solution
4 Your display name is invalid. Something seems to be wrong with your Riot ID. You can change it here.
5 Account was logged into elsewhere. Log out from all devices.
7 Couldn't connect to session service. You might have a suspension on your account. Please check your email for more information. It could also be a platform issue. Be sure to check the Valorant Discord or Support Site banner for more information.
8 - 21 Problems with the Riot Client. Restart the Riot Client.
29 This is a network issue. Make sure Valorant is allowed past your firewall. On Win10, hit Start and type "allow an app through Windows Firewall". Check (and if necessary alter) the status of Valorant in the list.
31 Failed to get player name information. Restart the Riot Client.
33 The Riot Client process was closed. Restart the Riot Client.
43 A system has timed out. Restart the Riot Client.
44 Vanguard not initialized. Restart the Riot Client. If the problem persists, uninstall Riot Vanguard, then restart Valorant.
45 Vanguard Reboot required. Restart the Riot Client. If the problem persists, uninstall Riot Vanguard, then restart Valorant.
46 Platform downtime. Planned downtime allotted for maintenance. Check back later.
49 Chat did not initialize. Restart the Riot Client.
50 Voice did not initialize. Restart the Riot Client.
51 Problem creating a party. Restart the Riot Client.
52 Problem fetching skill information for players. Restart the Riot Client.
53 Problem with Riot Client chat. Restart the Riot Client.
54 Content service failure. Restart the Riot Client.

Valorant error codes

And with that – at least for the time being – our Valorant error codes guide comes to a close. But we’ve got plenty more to offer for any Valorant player looking to increase their skill and knowledge! Click any of the links below to head over to a different Valorant guide.

Valorant basics (start here if you're new!)
Valorant weapons Valorant crosshair
Valorant characters
Valorant characters Valorant team comps
Breach Brimstone Cypher Jett Omen
Phoenix Raze Sage Sova Viper
Reyna
Valorant maps & callouts
Valorant Bind map Valorant Haven map
Valorant Split map
Miscellanious Valorant guides
Valorant Store & Valorant Points Valorant ranks
Valorant error codes How to report in Valorant

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

Ollie is a staunch lover of words, games, and words about games. Some say he used to be quite good at Rocket League. His love of Italian food is matched only by his love of Excel spreadsheets.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Valorant review

Sad shooty wizards

35

Valorant Store: how to purchase Valorant Points and use the Item Store

Plus how to purchase new agents and cosmetics with Valorant Points

Valorant crosshair guide: how to set up your crosshair like a pro

What crosshairs do the very best Valorant players (and I) use?

How to report in Valorant - how to deal with cheaters and other unwelcome players

Play your part in keeping the playerbase healthy

Latest articles

Sky Sports will use FIFA crowd sounds to liven up crowd-less Premier League games

1

Priceless Play -- 6 June 2020

Free games from Black developers

E3 2020's schedule and streams, or Summer Games Fest, or... whatever this is

Need For Speed Heat's final update brings crossplay tomorrow

3